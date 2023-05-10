Uncovering the Reasons Behind the High Cost of Wristwatches
Exploring the Factors Driving the Luxury Watch Market and Understanding the True Value of Fine Timepieces
Watches are often seen as a symbol of luxury and status, with some models costing tens of thousands of dollars or more. But why are watches so expensive? Here are twelve reasons that contribute to the high cost of watches:
-Materials: One of the key factors that determine the cost of a watch is the type of material used to make it. Many luxury watches are made with precious metals like gold or platinum, to give them the kind of quality that justifies their expensive price tag. "If the best materials are not used, then no one will buy these high-brand watches for their ridiculous prices," explains Avi-Meir Zaslavsky. Quality materials are used not only for their beauty and luster. But also because they are highly durable and resistant to tarnishing.
-Craftsmanship: After material quality is craftsmanship. The process of making a luxury watch involves a wide range of skills and techniques, including metalworking, engraving, stone setting, and assembly. And many watches are made by skilled artisans who spend hours, days, or even years, carefully innovating, assembling, and finishing each piece. These watchmakers are paid well for their skills and their attention to detail and dedication to quality are reflected in the final price of the watch.
-Finishing: Following on from the point of craftsmanship, the materials used in expensive watches must be finished to a high standard. This means that the case surface is skillfully built, brushed, and polished to look beautiful and perfect. The finishing also includes different details like dials, surfaces, and smooth edges that make the difference between cheap and luxurious watches.
-Brand reputation: Brand reputation also plays a huge role in the cost of watches. Established brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Omega have a long history of producing luxurious and high-quality watches that people have come to trust. And since they are big brand names that make luxurious watches with top-notch materials and skilled craftsmanship, their reputation for excellence is often reflected in the price of their watches. "Popular branded watches are known for quality. So, most people will prefer to buy an expensive Rolex watch because they trust and also love the high-status feeling associated with the brand," Avi-Meir Zaslavsky says.
-Marketing: Luxury brands often use expensive advertising campaigns and sponsor high-profile events to promote their products, which can drive up the price of their watches. "Imagine spending millions of dollars to hire models and pay for advertising campaigns, luxury brands like Rolex get their money back from increasing the prices of their timepieces. The more money they burn on marketing and advertising, the higher the price of the wristwatch," explains Avi-Meir Zaslavsky.
-Customization: Because people love to feel special, most luxurious watch brands offer customers the option to customize their watches with different materials, colors, features, and designs. This customization requires extra work and materials to produce and can add a few hundred or thousand dollars to the original watch price.
-Packaging and presentation: Packaging and presentation make the difference between expensive and cheap timepieces. Luxury brands often include high-quality boxes and cases with their watches, and they may also include additional items like a certificate of authenticity or a special warranty. These added extras increase both the cost of the watch and its resale value - making it a good investment option.
-History and heritage: Some watches are expensive because they are part of a brand's historical collection or are considered vintage or antique. "A vintage Cartier watch like the Tortue Minute Repeater is more likely to cost more than a recent collection because it is rare to find and has a rich history," explains Avi-Meir Zaslavsky. Watches with rich histories and heritages are hard to come by except they are sold through auctions and this makes them more valuable and expensive.
-Rarity: Some watches are expensive simply because they are rare and hard to find. These types of watches are often found in limited edition collections or feature expensive materials or intricate designs that make them highly coveted by collectors. "Brands know that watch collectors want to have that exclusive feeling of being among the few ones that have a particular watch collection. So, they play into this emotion and create limited edition watches with expensive price tags - and they get more revenue in sales," Avi-Meir says.
-Durability: Most watches are expensive because they are designed to last for a long time. Luxurious brands' watches are made with high-quality materials, and impeccable finishing, and are built to withstand years of wear and tear. This durability is reflected in the price of the watch, as it is expected to last for a longer time than a cheaper, lower-quality watch. And people will rather buy one expensive wristwatch that would last for years than cheap watches that don't last long.
-After-sales service: Many high-end watch brands offer excellent after-sales service, which can include regular maintenance and repairs, as well as the option to trade in or upgrade your watch. This service can be an important factor for those who want to keep their watch in good condition, and it can be reflected in the price of the watch.
-Artistic value: Finally, some watches are considered works of art in their own right and are valued for their beauty and design. These types of watches may be made by well-known designers or feature intricate and ornate designs that are considered highly collectible. The artistic value of these watches is reflected in their price.
All these factors contribute to the high cost of watches. And while these watches may be out of reach for many people, for those willing to invest in a high-quality timepiece, the cost can be a small investment.
