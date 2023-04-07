Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,533 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Ivoirian Prime Minister Achi

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke with Ivoirian Prime Minister Patrick Achi today to emphasize the strength and depth of the multifaceted U.S.-Côte d’Ivoire relationship. They highlighted ongoing security cooperation initiatives and the partnership’s significance to security and prosperity in the region. The Deputy Secretary and Prime Minister discussed the importance of a strong democratic process as well as deepening economic and commercial ties between the United States and Côte d’Ivoire.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Ivoirian Prime Minister Achi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more