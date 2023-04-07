Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Ivoirian Prime Minister Achi

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke with Ivoirian Prime Minister Patrick Achi today to emphasize the strength and depth of the multifaceted U.S.-Côte d’Ivoire relationship. They highlighted ongoing security cooperation initiatives and the partnership’s significance to security and prosperity in the region. The Deputy Secretary and Prime Minister discussed the importance of a strong democratic process as well as deepening economic and commercial ties between the United States and Côte d’Ivoire.