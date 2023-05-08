Learn How to Differentiate Genuine Gold from Counterfeits: Expert Tips Unveiled
Protect Your Investment: Essential Knowledge for Investors, Jewelers, and Gold Enthusiasts Alike
Gold is a treasure, and he who possesses it does all he wishes to in this world, and succeeds in helping souls into paradise.”LOS ANGELES, CA, U.S.A, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Investing in gold can be a great opportunity to diversify investment portfolio and protect assets. However, with so many counterfeit products on the market, it can be difficult to tell if someone is buying genuine gold or a fake. To help identify genuine gold, we've compiled a list of tips to keep in mind.
— Christopher Columbus
-Check the weight: gold is one of the densest metals, which means it is heavy. If a piece of gold that feels light or doesn't have the expected weight, it's likely that dealing with a fake. Genuine gold will have a noticeable weight, so be sure to weigh gold and compare it to the standard weight of a piece of gold of the same size. Another option is to use a caliper and a jewelry scale or a Fish tester. These instruments accurately measure the size and weight of gold. “If you want to invest in gold, consider buying gold bars or coins from a reputable dealer.”
-Check the inscription: "In order not to buy fake gold, you should check their marking." Gold with markings such as GP, GF, GE, GEP, HGP, HEG are not real gold because their letters stand for gold-plated or gold-plated items. This means that very little gold has been used to cover some other metal. Real gold will have a purity of at least 10 carats (also spelled 10k), meaning 41.7% purity. “If you want really pure gold, 24 carat gold will do,” says Avi. Its purity is 99.9%. But keep in mind that pure gold is very soft, so it is usually mixed with other metals to make it stronger. For example, 18K gold is 75% pure, which is still pretty good.
- Check if the skin has a bluish or greenish tint: "If gold makes your skin green, black or blue after you hold it with a sweaty palm for a few minutes, then this is a fake," explains Avi-Meir Zaslavsky. Gold should not react, so real gold jewelry will never discolour the skin. If there is discoloration in gold jewelry, then it is an alloy with other materials mixed with it.
- Look for Hallmarks: Hallmarks are a series of stamps or engravings on a piece of gold that indicate its authenticity. These hallmarks usually include information about the purity of the gold, the manufacturer and the year of production. The most common marks to look out for are the "k" mark indicating the purity level of the gold and the maker's mark indicating the company that produced the gold.
- Conduct a magnetic test: gold is not magnetic, so if you put a magnet on a piece of gold and it sticks, then it is a fake. If a gold coin does not have a magnetic attraction, this is a good sign that it is the real thing.
- Do a nitric acid test: Another way to check the authenticity of gold is to do a nitric acid test. Nitric acid will not react with real gold, but will react with most other metals. To check, put a drop of nitric acid on gold and observe the reaction. If gold turns green, it is not real. If there is no reaction, then the gold is most likely real.
-Explore Color: Gold has a distinct color that is difficult to replicate with other metals. Real gold will have a bright yellow color that will be the same throughout. “If you notice any discoloration, fading, or uneven coloration, this is a sign that you bought fake gold.”
- Look for defects: Genuine gold will have defects consistent with the manufacturing process. Look for small scratches, dents, and other marks typical of real gold. If the gold looks too perfect or has no flaws, this may be a sign that you are dealing with a fake.
-Buy from reputable dealers: One of the easiest ways to acquire genuine gold is to buy from reputable dealers. Look for dealers that have been around for a long time, have good reviews, and are known for selling real gold. "Do enough research ahead of time to make sure you're dealing with a reputable dealer," says Avi-Meir Zaslavsky.
Get an Appraisal from a Reputable Jeweler: "The best way to know for sure if your gold is genuine is to have an experienced and reputable jeweler appraise it for you." While home tests may indicate the authenticity of your gold, none of them is conclusive. These tests give a good indication of the authenticity of the gold, but cannot provide a definitive answer. Jewelers are equipped with various methods to authenticate the gold content in jewelry. However, as counterfeiters have become more sophisticated, even experienced jewelers may need to rely on machine verification to ensure the authenticity of the gold.
Investing in gold can be a great way to diversify investment portfolio. "But it’s important to make sure that you’r dealing with authentic gold or else it will be a big waste of money."
Avi-Meir Zaslavsky
999Precious Metals
amz@999global.com