Dopps Chiropractic NE Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary and Welcomes New Associate Doctor

— Dr. Ryan Dopps
WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wichita chiropractors Dr. Ryan and Dr. Denise Dopps celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their practice in 2022. For over a decade, they’ve offered a specific approach to chiropractic care, scientifically identifying nervous system interference. They remove those subluxations with purposeful adjustments to the spine to increase communication between the brain and body, optimizing the innate ability to heal.
They have developed great relationships with their patients, from infants to professional athletes, and whole families, including grandparents. They’re on a mission to give, love, and serve everyone with whom they come into contact.
Dr. Ryan Dopps’ friendly personality mixes well with his objective approach to improving your body’s function. He’s also known for doing fun and educational chalk drawings in the office. Dr. Denise is currently focusing on her own health as she battles colon cancer and is not keeping regular hours at the office.
In 2021, they welcomed Dr. Mason Howell to their team. Dr. Howell's addition has allowed the office to expand their hours and offer even more accessibility to their practice members. Dr. Howell, who joined the team as an associate doctor, earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Cleveland University-Kansas City. He has a passion for helping patients achieve optimal health and wellness through a nervous system clear of subluxations…and pizza!
In addition to growth in their team, Dopps Chiropractic NE has also opened a satellite office in Anthony, Kansas. This marks the second year that the Anthony office has been open. As the number of patients coming from rural Harper County grew, Dr. Ryan saw the opportunity to bring chiropractic care closer to them. The satellite office is open Wednesdays from 9 am to 12 pm, sharing building space with Walker Family Dental at 724 E. Main Suite 200, Anthony, KS.
"We care about you and your family - we are here for you on your journey to health," says Dr. Ryan. "Sleep without discomfort, play with your grandkids, reach new goals at the gym, see your children thrive, stay well when coworkers are sick, and live your best life."
The Dopps have developed great relationships with their patients over the years. As health and wellness leaders in the Wichita area, the Dopps achieve great satisfaction from being able to benefit their community in a positive way. They are grateful to be in a position to provide nervous system focused wellness care that helps their patients live their best lives.
Dopps Chiropractic NE is looking forward to celebrating its 10-year anniversary with some festivities this summer and looks forward to continuing to serve Wichita and the surrounding communities for many years to come. For more information, please call (316) 636-5550 or visit their website at http://www.drdopps.com/
