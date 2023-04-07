Renewal of the Charter for the Shipping Coordinating Committee

The Department of State renewed the Charter of the Shipping Coordinating Committee this month for another two years. Established in 1958, the Committee provides a forum for members of government and the public — including private citizens, members of the maritime shipping industry, non-governmental organizations, small businesses, environmental organizations, and labor groups — to participate in discussions about shipping initiatives to be considered by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The Committee provides a platform for the public to provide its views on a wide range of technical issues to the U.S. government. These issues can include international shipping safety, security, and environmental protection. Committee meetings are convened prior to meetings of the IMO to discuss and make recommendations to the Secretary of State and guide U.S. delegations.

