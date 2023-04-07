CSX Reaches Paid Sick Leave Agreement with SMART-MD

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that it has reached an agreement with the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers-Mechanical Department (SMART-MD) to provide paid sick leave benefits.



Joe Hinrichs, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSX said, “CSX continues to work collaboratively with all of our union partners to find solutions that improve the quality of life for our valued employees. This agreement with our SMART-MD workers marks the ninth such agreement and is a demonstration of our commitment to our railroaders. I greatly appreciate the SMART-MD leadership for working with us on this agreement as we continue building momentum and create a more positive work environment for our employees which helps them provide the best service to our customers.”

