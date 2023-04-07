Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting 2023 to Be Held in Brussels, the Capital of the European Union

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2023) - The World Tourism Forum Institute (WTFI) is pleased to announce that its Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting in 2023 will take place in Brussels, Belgium, on September 5th. As the capital of the European Union, Brussels is an ideal location for the summit, which will bring together leaders and experts from across the globe to discuss the latest developments and challenges facing the tourism industry.

The Global Tourism Forum is a leading platform for discussing sustainable tourism practices, promoting cross-border collaboration, and identifying innovative solutions to industry challenges. The annual meeting attracts a diverse range of participants, including government officials, representatives from international organizations, academics, and industry leaders.

Participants will examine the role of tourism in the world and discuss ways to promote tourism practices that benefit both visitors and local communities.

"We are excited to host the Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting in Brussels, the heart of the European Union," said the WTFI's President, Bulut Bağcı. "As the capital of Europe, Brussels is an ideal location for our discussion of tourism practices, which are critical to the economic, social, and environmental well-being of the region and the world."

The Global Tourism Forum has a distinguished history of attracting prominent speakers and participants to its summits. Previous speakers include world-renowned experts such as Tony Blair, former prime minister of UK, François Hollande, former president of France and David Sassoli, former President of European Parliament.

"We are proud of the speakers who have contributed to the success of our past summits, and we look forward to welcoming an equally distinguished group of speakers and audience to Brussels," added Bağcı.

Bulut Bağcı - President of World Tourism Forum Institute / Sebastian Bazen - CEO of ACCOR

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9075/161728_41482297c4b77984_001full.jpg

The 2023 Annual Meeting is expected to be an important milestone in the global tourism industry, bringing together leaders and experts to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and collaborate on solutions to the challenges facing the industry today.

For more information about the Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting 2023, please visit www.globaltourismforum.org.

World Tourism Forum Institute

The World Tourism Forum Institute is a global organization dedicated to promoting emerging countries in the areas of tourism development, economic growth, tourism investment and workforce development within the tourism industry.

Contact:

Hanni Tran

h.tran@worldtourismforum.net

+44 20 3289 0252

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161728