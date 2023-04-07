Oklahoma Welcomes New Rally House Store in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House increased its presence in Oklahoma in recent months, and the national sports and merchandise retailer is eager to continue growing with a new storefront in Edmond, OK. Rally House Edmond is down the street from the University of Central Oklahoma campus, making it ideal for students and fans in the area to get all their Bronchos gear. Plus, this new store offers quality local merchandise and other popular teams, such as the Oklahoma Sooners and OSU Cowboys.

The company is always looking to provide more fans with quality gear, and that's what Oklahoma fans get to enjoy with Rally House Edmond. "We're excited to expand our Rally House Oklahoma Market and open our first store in the historic city of Edmond," explains District Manager Andrew Mills. "The fandom is real here, and we know we'll be the one-stop shop for any sports fan in the community. Welcome to the party, Edmond!"

When shoppers visit Rally House Edmond, they'll get to explore an impressive assortment of apparel, accessories, collectibles, and gifts from the industry's most respected brands, including Nike, Mitchell & Ness, and New Era. Customers will also appreciate the diverse selection of teams, like the Oklahoma Sooners, OSU Cowboys, Central Oklahoma Bronchos, Dallas Cowboys, Chiefs, Thunder, and more.

Oklahoma has a lot to love about it, and Rally House Edmond reflects that with an expansive local collection. Residents and visitors in the area will find local apparel and gifts drawing inspiration from everything Oklahoma offers. This assortment also has many remarkable styles from the widely admired RALLY Brand™.

This new Rally House store in Edmond, OK, has a friendly staff and an enjoyable shopping environment. Additionally, there's a complete inventory available to browse online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options for all 50 states.

Rally House encourages customers to check the Rally House Edmond Store Page or follow the store on Facebook (@RallyHouseEdmond) and Instagram (@rallyhouseedmond) for the most up-to-date information.

