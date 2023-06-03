Comparing Investment Options: Examining the Pros and Cons of Gold and Platinum
Precious metals have always been a symbol of wealth and power, and their enduring value continues to make them a sought-after asset for investors and collectors alike. A frequent question asked by customers when visiting a jewel shop is if Platinum is of more value than gold. The truth is, both precious metals are worth good cash. Both precious metals are used to craft beautiful designs of jewels and could also be used as a great form of investment. But what precious metal to buy will depend on one's budget or what makes them happy.
Platinum is a metal that is naturally white, very similar to white gold but is much heavier and harder. This metal is mostly considered more expensive than gold because of its rarity. Gold is a malleable shiny yellow metal mostly used in making jewelry.
Difference between a Platinum and Gold.
Here are the key differences between platinum and gold:
-Strength: Platinum is much stronger than gold. It is denser and has higher tensile strength, meaning it is not likely to bend or break under pressure. This makes it a popular choice for engagement rings and other pieces of jewelry that are worn daily and subjected to constant wear and tear.
-Durability: Platinum is also more durable than gold. Its resistance to corrosion and tarnishing makes it more suitable for jewelry that is meant to last for a long time. Gold, on the other hand, can become scratched badly over time, especially when it's a softer alloy.
-Maintenance: Platinum is way easier to maintain than gold. While both metals will need to be polished from time to time to maintain their shine, platinum does not need the same procedure maintenance as gold. It is also more resistant to damage from chemicals and other substances, making it a good choice for people who work with their hands or are exposed to harsh environments.
-Softness: Gold is a softer metal than platinum. Pure gold is very soft and malleable, which is why it is often alloyed with other metals to make it stronger and more durable. However, even with these alloys, gold is still softer than platinum.
"Platinum's rarity, strength, durability, and unique properties make it a valuable choice for jewelry and investment. While gold has its own advantages, platinum's qualities set it apart as a precious metal that can stand the test of time." - Avi-Meir Zaslavsky.
Which is more valuable: Platinum Or Gold?
Platinum is rarer than gold. While both metals are rare, platinum is found in fewer quantities and is harder to extract from the earth. This means that the supply of platinum is more limited than that of gold, making it more valuable. Additionally, platinum is harder to refine than gold. It has a higher melting point and requires more advanced refining techniques, which is expensive to produce. Platinum is mostly used in industries other than gold. It is used to produce catalytic converters, which are very important parts of many vehicles.
Platinum is also used in the production of electrical contacts, laboratory equipment, and various other industrial applications. This means that the demand for platinum is more diverse and consistent than that for gold. Finally, platinum has a higher density and a greater resistance to corrosion than gold, which makes it more valuable for jewelry and other decorative items.
What Makes Platinum Unique
According to experts, the rate at which platinum is produced might not rise in times to come. South Africa holds the largest mine production of platinum, with about 80 percent of platinum mined. Platinum is also found in Russia, and North and South America.
Platinum is a biological and compatible metal due to its non-toxicity and stability which does not negatively affect body tissues. Research also has it that this precious metal can reduce the growth of some cancerous cells in the body. Another unique feature of platinum is that they are one of the hardest metals to be found on earth. They easily resist chemical effects and heat and are very good conductors of electricity.
Platinum as a good investment
Platinum does not have the same history as gold but can be used for different purposes because of its structure.
Platinum's price is more volatile than gold's due to industrial supply and demand.
In previous years, changes in supply and demand dynamics caused price fluctuations and drew traders' attention to looking for opportunities in the platinum market's volatility. Platinum allows every investor to diversify their portfolios of investments as it yields good returns and tends to appreciate in years to come.
Does white gold shine more than platinum??
Platinum and white gold are two popular choices for jewelry and have a similar silvery-white appearance. There are several reasons why platinum is shinier than white gold. Firstly, platinum is a denser metal than gold, which means that it can reflect more light and give off a brighter shine.
Platinum is a naturally white metal, whereas white gold is an alloy of yellow gold and other metals such as nickel, palladium, or silver, which are added to create the white color. In contrast to white gold, platinum is less prone to tarnishing and requires less maintenance to keep its shine. White gold is coated with rhodium to increase its bright white appearance, but this coating can wear off over time, resulting in a duller appearance.
Why Choose Platinum
Choosing Platinum all goes down to one's personal reasons. Below are other reasons why one should choose Platinum over any other precious metals.
-The rarity of platinum makes it a great choice, especially in terms of investment.
-Choosing Platinum over gold reduces risks for investors.
-Platinum is more secure than other precious metals in holding diamonds and other gemstones.
-Platinum is mostly a hypoallergenic metal due to its purity.
-Rigidity and durability
-Easier upkeep of platinum than gold or white gold.
Conclusion
However, whether platinum or gold is more valuable is a matter of perspective. Both metals have their different features and their value can vary depending on numerous factors such as supply and demand, geopolitical tensions, and macroeconomic conditions. As such, people need to do their research and consider all relevant factors before making any decisions.
