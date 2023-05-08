Areas of the Home Most Likely to be Ignored and Left Unclean
A little dust and dirt here and there soon gets out of control as the stress piles on!
Even when you think you’re a thorough cleaner, there are spots in just about every room in the house that often get missed, and items that would benefit from a little bit of love ...”BUFFALO GROVE, ILLINOIS, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We all know the importance of keeping homes clean and tidy, but it can be easy to overlook certain areas. From the kitchen to the bathroom, here are the areas of the home that are most likely to be ignored and left unclean. Says usnews.com, "Even when you think you’re a thorough cleaner, there are spots in just about every room in the house that often get missed, and items that would benefit from a little bit of love..."
— usnews.com
Kitchen: The kitchen is one of the most used rooms in the home, but it can also be one of the most neglected. Grease and grime can build up on kitchen surfaces, and it’s important to regularly clean and disinfect them. Don’t forget to clean the inside of the oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher as well.
Bathroom: The bathroom is another area of the home that is often overlooked. Toilet bowls, sinks, and showers should be cleaned regularly to prevent the buildup of bacteria and mold. Don’t forget to clean the grout between tiles and scrub the bathtub as well.
Living Room: The living room is often the center of activity in the home, but it can also be one of the most neglected areas. Vacuuming and dusting should be done regularly to keep the room looking its best. Don’t forget to clean the windows and curtains as well.
Bedroom: The bedroom is often the last place people think to clean, but it should be done regularly. Vacuuming and dusting should be done at least once a week, and don’t forget to clean the mattress and bedding as well.
Windows: All throughout the house there are windows letting in the sunshine. Often they are obscured from close inspection by blinds or drapes. Since the sun keeps shining, it can seem like the windows are just fine. However, a closer look will often reveal unattended windows become graveyards for insects, havens for spiders and their messy webs, or even personal perches and nesting spots for small birds. To ensure the maximum amount of sunshine can get in, it's worth regularly investing in an affordable local window cleaning company.
These are just a few of the areas of the home that are often overlooked and left unclean. Regular cleaning and maintenance of these areas is essential to keeping the home looking its best. For those feeling overwhelmed, don't forget that there is professional cleaning help out there- from windows, to gutters, to power washing, local professionals are ready to help get the home under control and enjoyable again.
