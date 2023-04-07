Handbags market size in India to grow by USD 207.51 million from 2021 to 2026; BAGGIT, Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., among others, emerge as key vendors - Technavio

There were 673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,631 in the last 365 days.
NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The handbags market in India is set to grow by USD 207.51 million between 2021 and 2026. The growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read a Sample Report
Handbags Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation
The market growth in the clutches and wallets segment will be significant during the forecast period. Many vendors are currently promoting tote bags as laptop bags, sports bags, and travel bags. Fashion designers are introducing the latest trending designs to develop a wide variety of tote bags. In addition, factors such as the increasing demand among the working population, growing demand for tote travel bags at airport retail outlets, rising preference for affordable luxury tote bags, and the increasing availability of personalized and customized tote bags are driving the growth of the segment.
Offline distribution channels account for the maximum revenue generation in the market. The segment comprises convenience stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and factory outlets. These stores provide a vast assortment of products under a single roof. This allows customers to physically examine the products before examining them. In addition, discounts and an enhanced shopping experience offered by these stores will drive the growth of the segment.
Handbags Market in India 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The handbags market in India is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have established a strong foothold across the country. They focus on developing innovative and unique offerings in terms of design, quality, and specifications to cater to the demand for handbags in India. Prominent vendors are focused on establishing a strong customer base in the country by providing a wide variety of products. This will help them remain competitive and gain significant market revenue.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the handbags market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
The report also covers the following areas:
Handbags Market in India 2022-2026: Market Dynamics
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
Handbags Market in India 2022-2026: Key Highlights
|
Handbags Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.90%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 207.51 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
4.24
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
BAGGIT, Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hidesign, Holii, Ladida LLC, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd., and VIP Industries Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
