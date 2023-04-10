Dirty Carpets: A Common Source of Health Problems

Besides being unpleasant to look at, dirty carpets actually represent a health problem!
NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carpets are a common feature in many homes and businesses, but when they are not properly maintained, they can become a source of health problems. Dirty carpets can contain dust, dirt, pollen, and other allergens that can cause respiratory problems, skin irritation, and other health issues. As clutter.com wrote, "Did you know your carpet can negatively affect your health? Between germs, mold and bacteria, carpeted surfaces serve as the perfect spot for harmful particles."
The most common health problems associated with dirty carpets are allergies and asthma. Allergens such as dust, pet dander, and mold can accumulate in carpets, leading to sneezing, coughing, and other symptoms of allergies. Asthma can also be triggered by allergens in carpets, leading to difficulty breathing and other symptoms. Besides dust, any areas that are routinely damp are at significant risk of mold. Black mold is among the worst and inhaling spores and particulates of this stuff can actually kill a person. Mold is very invasive and can appear anywhere there's the right combination of moisture and warmth and it's not a reliable solution to expect dry or cold weather to kill it completely. Instead, it's important to reach out to local cleaners if any mold is detected on the carpets.
In addition to allergies and asthma, dirty carpets can also lead to skin irritation. Dust and dirt can accumulate in carpets, leading to skin irritation and rashes. This is especially true for people who have sensitive skin or allergies. A dirty carpet can also harbor insect life in or 'under it. Besides giving most people a skin-crawling sensation when they see them, the unseen insect contributes to allergies, respiratory illness, and skin irritation just as much as dust.
To prevent health problems caused by dirty carpets, it is important to vacuum regularly and have carpets professionally cleaned at least once a year. Vacuuming will help remove dust, dirt, and other allergens that can accumulate in carpets. Professional carpet cleaning will help remove deep-seated dirt and allergens that vacuuming may not be able to reach. They will also be able to remove stains and steam clean which restores the carpet to a like-new state making it a pleasure to interact with and look at.
By taking the necessary steps to keep carpets clean, homeowners and business owners can help reduce the risk of health problems caused by dirty carpets.
