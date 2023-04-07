MarieBelle New York Flourishes with Blissful Spring Chocolate Collection
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring is in the air, flowers are in bloom and days filled with sunshine, satiating all senses that Mother Nature offers. Make these days sweeter as you indulge in a delectable Easter treat from MarieBelle.
Enjoy this lovely time of year with the delightful, tasteful offerings from MarieBelle New York. The exquisite chocolate house that curates’ world-famous ganache, hot chocolate, truffles, bars, and sumptuous bites is set to make for a delicious Spring.
Gift (or keep as your own treat) the whimsical Easter Chocolate Eggs Oval Box. Adorned with the Bunny King, he sits beautifully painted on the cover and waits to spread joy with 12 milk and dark chocolate eggs nested inside the box ($20).
Something on the smaller side, spread delicious happiness with the sweet 2-piece Easter Box featuring spring-themed ganache, nested in a cream box and adorned with an Easter tag ($11). You can also fill your Easter basket with Easter Mixed Chocolate Bites. Packaged in a colorful Cacao Market box, it holds a delicious mix of chocolate-covered bites with flavors of Mint, Malt Ball, Lemon Shortbread, Pastel Apricots and Chocolate Blueberries ($13).
And then there is the pièce de resistance, the 16-piece Easter box. Elegantly presented with a portrayal of Spring’s beauty and rebirth, this enchanting box of gourmet delights opens to reveal 16 pieces of gourmet Easter chocolate ganache, each artfully highlighted with whimsically-inspired designs that evoke all things Spring. Made with the finest quality of cacao and all-natural ingredients, each of these artisanal Easter chocolate ganache is filled with indulgent and delectable flavors that will leave any chocoholic craving for more ($54).
Treasure special Easter memories with gourmet chocolates and made-to-order selections from artisan Maribel Lieberman. Maribel founded the company over two decades ago and is proud to be a “woman owned business”. She has stayed true to her roots and love of chocolate using cacao from her native Honduras and, as a proud New Yorker (at her Brooklyn factory), hand-making the gourmet ganache with the finest ingredients and all-natural flavors.
MarieBelle artisan chocolates are known for their exquisite tasting ganache, hot chocolate, and truffles, presented in artistic packaging, creating memories that last a lifetime. The charming offerings of the chocolatier are an expression of joy and the designs are reflective of a lifestyle that embraces chocolate not just as a sweet treat, but rather a work of culinary art to admire.
