ECG Telemetry Devices Market Size to Reach US$ 8.7 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 8.2%

ECG telemetry devices market size reached US$ 5.3 Billion in 2022. By 2028, It will reach US$ 8.7 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during 2023-2028

SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ECG telemetry devices market size reached a value of US$ 5.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during 2023-2028.

Electrocardiography (ECG) telemetry devices enable quick ECG monitoring of patients with suspected cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). They are categorized into event monitoring, MCT (Mobile Cardiac Telemetry), and others. ECG devices aid in detecting electrical impulses generated by cardiac tissues, which are then translated into waveforms. As a result, they find extensive applications in hospitals and home healthcare services.

ECG Telemetry Devices Market Trends

The widespread adoption of these tools in the diagnosis and treatment of arrhythmia, wherein the heart rate of a person becomes abnormal, as they offer information about fluctuations in the heart rhythm and allow doctors to take necessary actions, is primarily augmenting the ECG telemetry devices market. Furthermore, the rising usage of electrocardiography appliances that comprise resting ECGs, which are used for identifying conditions, such as coronary artery disease (CAD) or congestive heart failure (CHF), is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the expanding healthcare sector is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ecg-telemetry-devices-market/requestsample

Moreover, the increasing utilization of health monitoring devices, including electrocardiographs, digital thermometers, automatic blood pressure detectors, glucose monitors, and body fat supervisors in the residential sector, can be operated by patients or their caretakers with minimal training is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the inflating adoption of these tools, on account of the unexpected outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the cardiovascular system and led to myocardial damage and cardiac and endothelial dysfunction, and the growing geriatric population are further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, numerous technological advancements and increasing awareness about heart health among consumers are expected to drive the ECG telemetry devices market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the ECG Telemetry Devices Market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd., Compumed Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (Baxter International Inc.), iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medicalgorithmics S.A., Medtronic plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Preventice Solutions Inc. (Boston Scientific Corporation), ScottCare Cardiovascular Solutions, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. and ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation).

Breakup by Product:

Event Monitoring and MCT (Mobile Cardiac Telemetry)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Arrhythmias

Myocardial Ischemia and Infarction

Pacemaker Monitoring

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Breakup by Region:

North America:(United States, Canada

Asia-Pacific:(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia,Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia,Others)

Latin America;(Brazil,Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ecg-telemetry-devices-market

Key Highlights of The Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization

Browse Other Industry Trending Report-

Global Tele Intensive Care Unit Market Report 2023-2028- https://www.imarcgroup.com/tele-intensive-care-unit-market

Global Telemedicine Market Report 2023-2028- https://www.imarcgroup.com/telemedicine-market

Global Medical Swabs Market Report 2023-2028- https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-swabs-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.