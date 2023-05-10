Celebrate Mom with MarieBelle New York’s Mother’s Day Collection
EINPresswire.com/ -- MarieBelle is the ultimate Mother’s Day gift to show appreciation for any mother figure who holds a special place in the heart.
The Mother’s Day Collection 2023 is now available in both boutiques and online. Love and appreciation are beautifully demonstrated with such delights as the 16-piece Mother's Day Chocolate Ganache Box. Artfully crafted ganaches are made with the finest quality of cacao and ingredients to ensure a truly indulgent experience. Decadent dark chocolate enrobes a selection of different ganache flavors that include lavender, rose petals, espresso, passion fruit, vanilla and other sweet sensations. Each piece showcases an exquisite, miniature story within its designs, making the exclusive Mother’s Day chocolates a stunning work of art. All is presented in a signature MarieBelle blue box with a decorative hot pink sleeve.
The Mother's Day Love Purse is made from vegan leather emblazoned with a signature logo and beautifully accented with a short, silky scarf featuring favorite ganache designs. Eight gourmet chocolate hearts, each handmade with the decadent flavor of rich, creamy dark chocolate and flavored with the delicate floral notes of rose petals and contains a special love message.
Mother's Day Gift Set 7-piece Heart Box is presented in one of Maribel’s favorite hues, a lavish fuchsia accented with floral finishes. Artisanal delights reveal exclusive Mother’s Day designs and delectable chocolate ganache that is paired with Dark Chocolate Rose Tea. Celebrated for its enchanting aroma and delicate floral notes it comes in a tea tin and includes a charming tea strainer to ensure that every cup served is a true work of art.
The 25-piece Mother's Day Heart Ganache is a luxurious way to celebrate Mother's Day. This splendid heart-shaped box holds mouthwatering chocolate ganache, each handmade in the Brooklyn factory using the finest quality cacao and all-natural ingredients. Presenting love-inspired designs that each tell a story, each chocolate ganache is expertly crafted with the utmost care.
The four-piece Velvet Ganache Brownies in Tote Box (only available in store) is another delightful gift. The exquisite, handcrafted set of chocolate ganache brownies is a true masterpiece of culinary artistry. Irresistible texture elevates the overall taste to a whole new level of gourmet goodness. Exclusive to the Mother’s Day Chocolate Collection, the chocolate brownies come individually packed and presented in a limited-edition tote box, beautifully adorned with delicate floral designs, and accented with a MarieBelle's twilly scarf. There is additionally a four-piece Brownie Tin that showcases the handcrafted chocolate ganache brownies topped with thick chocolate chunks for extra texture and richness. The four pieces of rich ganache brownies are presented in an elegant blue and gold MarieBelle tin.
Other wonderful options include the Two-Piece Cream Mother's Day Totes - Set of 6; Cylinder Natural Chocolate Blueberry; and a 50gr Bourbon Pecan Milk Chocolate Bar.
Maribel Lieberman founded “MarieBelle” over two decades ago and is proud to be a “woman owned business”. She has stayed true to her roots and love of chocolate using cacao from her native Honduras and, as a proud New Yorker (at her Brooklyn factory), hand-making the gourmet ganache with the finest ingredients and all-natural flavors.
MarieBelle artisan chocolates are known for their exquisite tasting ganache, hot chocolate, and truffles that are presented in artistic packaging, creating memories that last a lifetime. The charming offerings of the chocolatier are an expression of joy and the designs are reflective of a lifestyle that embraces chocolate not just as a sweet treat, but rather a work of culinary art to admire.
About Mariebelle New York:
MarieBelle New York (SoHo)
484 Broome Street
New York, NY 10013
(212) 925-6999 x1
MarieBelle at the Kitano Hotel (Midtown)
66 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
(212) 885-7177
For corporate inquiries email: corporate@mariebelle.com
Instagram: @mariebelleofficial | Facebook: MarieBelleNewYork | Twitter: @MarieBelleNY
