Strain Snobs Launches Guide to New Vegan HHC and D9 Gummies

The brand is introducing high-quality, lab-tested HHC and Delta 9 THC gummies for health and wellness enthusiasts.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Strain Snobs – the leading hemp-derived cannabinoid goods company – is releasing a guide to its two newest collections of gummies: Plant-Based HHC and D9 THC Gummies.

In recent years Strain Snobs has been at the forefront of hemp derived cannabinoid goods, and they have elevated their offering once again with their new HHC, D9, D8 and CBD gummies. Released at the beginning of March 2023, Strains Snobs started using new mylar bag gummies to seal in freshness and reduce packaging.

Strain Snobs are publishing the following guide to help educate consumers on the new product lines and their active substances.

HHC Gummies

The HHC gummies are the newest addition to the Strain Snobs line of products. Each gummy contains 50mg of HHC and is a high potency treat that comes in a 10 count (500mg per bag) or 25 count (1250mg per bag) package. These vegan gummies are made from federally legal hemp and undergo rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure quality and consistency. HHC, short for Hexahydrocannabinol, is a new and exciting cannabinoid that is derived from industrial hemp and is compliant with the Farm Bill. While studies on the potency and effects of HHC are limited, customers report feeling a euphoric, sativa-type high from these products. Strain Snobs HHC Gummies are slightly bitter in taste but can be cut into pieces to ease dosing until consumers are familiar with how HHC will affect them individually.

Delta 9 THC Full Spectrum Gummies

The D9 gummies are made from hemp-derived Delta 9 THC, which contains less than 0.3% THC and is Farm Bill compliant. These full-spectrum gummies are available in a 25 count (125mg per bottle) or 10 count (50mg per bottle) package, with each gummy containing 5mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC. Strain Snobs Full Spectrum+ Gummies are crafted using non-GMO hemp from Colorado and contain all major cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. Adding these gummies to your daily CBD regime ensures that you are utilizing all the major cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. Each batch of products is sent to a third-party lab for testing, and results are consistently updated here.

"We are excited to offer our customers two new collections of gummies that provide a delicious and convenient way to enjoy the benefits of hemp-derived cannabinoids," said Melinda Bloch, COO of Strain Snobs. "Our HHC and D9 gummies are made with pure ingredients and undergo rigorous testing to ensure quality and consistency. We are proud to offer our customers the best possible hemp-derived cannabinoid products on the market."

Delta 9 Warnings

As with all products that contain THC- Keep this product away from children. Delta 9 THC may cause intoxicating effects; do not use if you are pregnant, nursing, or if diagnosed with any health conditions. Since this product is full spectrum and does contain Delta 9 THC, do not use if you are subject to drug tests. Consult your physician prior to using this product; in rare cases Delta 9 THC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure.

Strain Snobs' HHC and D9 gummies are available for purchase on DiscoverCBD.com and at select retailers across North America. For more information about Strain Snobs and their products, please visit their website.