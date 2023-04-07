Al-Mohanad Almarwai: A coffee visionary spearheading in the specialty coffee industry

Almohanad Almarwai is a highly regarded entrepreneur and a prominent figure in the coffee industry. He currently serves as the CEO and co-founder of Coffee Lights Holding, the Arabian Coffee Institute, and AgriNexsus Ltd. The Arabian Coffee Institute is composed of a team of experts, researchers, and educators who possess a deep understanding of the entire coffee value chain, from seed to cup and beyond.

Coffee Lights Holdings is a top-tier coffee company that specializes in various aspects of the industry, such as coffee shop operations, consultation, barista training, and the import and export of coffee. Conversely, AgriNexsus Ltd is a coffee farming, processing, and production company based in Uganda. AgriNexsus founded the UCSA Ugandan Community Supported Agriculture approach to provide both farmers and consumers with direct access to the local and global markets.

With these organizations at the forefront of the coffee industry, Almarwai is making significant contributions to the growth of the coffee industry in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Over the past 12 years, he has established eight companies in several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Uganda, the UK, and the US.

Almarwai possesses a substantial background in quality assurance and business consultancy, with a proven track record of assisting small businesses to launch and achieve remarkable growth. Notably, he is one of only 30 licensed coffee graders in Saudi Arabia, which is a testament to his exceptional knowledge and expertise in the coffee industry. In a world where only 5,000 individuals hold this license globally. Almarwai is among an exclusive group of coffee experts.

In addition to being a licensed coffee grader, Almarwai is also a certified trainer in Saudi Arabia's coffee industry, with over 36 individuals holding this certification. He has mentored and trained thousands of leaders in the coffee sector and entrepreneurship, making him a highly sought-after speaker and mentor.

Almarwai holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He also holds three master's degrees, an MBA from the MMU in Malaysia, an MBA in entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial studies from the Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, and a third master's degree in entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial studies from Babson College in Massachusetts. In 2018, Almarwai earned a diploma in the coffee skills program from the Specialty Coffee Association in London, further solidifying his credentials in the coffee industry.

Currently, Almarwai is pursuing a master's degree in coffee excellence from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences and is expected to graduate in 2024. This ongoing pursuit of knowledge and excellence is indicative of Almarwai’s relentless dedication to his craft and his unwavering commitment to improving the coffee industry.

In conclusion, Almohanad Almarwai is a trailblazer in the coffee industry. He has made significant contributions to the growth of the coffee industry in Saudi Arabia and beyond and has worked tirelessly to educate and empower individuals in the industry. With his extensive knowledge and expertise, Almarwai is a true asset to the coffee industry, and his contributions will be felt for many years to come.

