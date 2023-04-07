The unwavering dedication of Dr. Jeffrey Barke as a physician, author and education reformer

Meet Dr. Jeffrey Barke who is a board-certified physician, army officer, tactical medic, and fearless advocate for informed dissent

Dr. Jeffrey Barke is a distinguished physician with over 25 years of experience in primary care practice. As a board-certified physician, he completed his medical school and family practice residency at the esteemed University of California, Irvine. Dr. Barke has also served as an Associate Clinical Professor at U.C. Irvine and a board member of the Orange County Medical Association. He has been a commissioned officer in the US Army Reserve Medical Corps and a reserve deputy and tactical physician for a local law enforcement SWAT team. Dr. Barke has also served as an elected school board member for the Los Alamitos Unified School District for 12 years and is the co-founder and current school board chair of a free public charter school in Orange, CA called Orange County Classical Academy, which uses Hillsdale College’s curriculum.

Dr. Barke is a well-known physician and author of COVID-19: A Physician's Take on the Exaggerated Fear of Coronavirus. As a highly sought-after speaker, he frequently shares his expertise on the failure of government education and all things related to COVID-19. He is a proud founding member of America's Frontline Doctors and co-hosts the podcast InformedDissentMedia.com. With 52.3k followers on Instagram, Dr. Barke is eager to get verified and increase engagement on social media while ranking higher on Google.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Barke has been vocal in his criticism of the government's handling of the crisis. He believes that the response has been largely driven by fear-mongering and that the lockdowns and restrictions have caused more harm than good. In his book, COVID-19: A Physician's Take on the Exaggerated Fear of Coronavirus, he argues that the virus is not as deadly as it has been made out to be and that the risks are greatly exaggerated.

Dr. Barke is also a vocal proponent of school choice and has been a longtime advocate for education reform. As a co-founder and school board chair of Orange County Classical Academy, he is passionate about giving parents and students a choice in their education. He believes that the one-size-fits-all approach of government-run schools is failing students and that a classical education can provide a more well-rounded and rigorous curriculum.

Dr. Barke is an outspoken critic of the Common Core curriculum, which he believes is a "dumbed-down" version of education that places too much emphasis on standardized testing. He believes that a classical education, which focuses on the great works of literature, history, and philosophy, can provide students with a better foundation for critical thinking and a love of learning.

In his podcast, InformedDissentMedia.com, Dr. Barke interviews experts in education and healthcare to provide listeners with a well-rounded perspective on the issues facing our society. He is a firm believer in the power of free speech and open debate, and he encourages his listeners to engage in thoughtful discourse on the issues of the day.

Dr. Barke's expertise and passion for education and healthcare make him a sought-after speaker and commentator. His views on COVID-19 and education reform are controversial, but he is committed to speaking the truth as he sees it. With his book, podcast, and social media presence, he is a powerful voice for change and a beacon of hope for those who are dissatisfied with the status quo.

In conclusion, Dr. Jeffrey Barke is a distinguished physician and education reformer who has made significant contributions to his community and society at large. He has been an advocate for school choice and a vocal critic of the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

