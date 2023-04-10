Intrinio Announces Launch of Dark Pool Trading Data

Trades executed on privately organized exchanges are now available through Intrinio.
ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinio, a global leader in core financial data products and APIs, has been powering innovators who are defining the future of finance through modern data technologies for nearly a decade. Through Intrinio, innovators can unlock key investment data sets, integrate insights through a developer friendly API, and use the data to build next-generation apps and tools. Intrinio’s data is backed by an expert team and infrastructure with a focus on new and exciting data sets and trends. Now, the full-service financial data and technology partner is excited to announce the launch of a difficult to access but critical data set - dark pool data.
Due to the significant financial advantages, an increasing number of trades are moving off-exchange into dark pools. As privately organized exchanges designed for trading large volumes of securities, dark pools allow parties to maintain privacy from public exposure until after the trade is executed and reported. An investor can search for a buyer or seller and negotiate the sale in private, which prevents price devaluation, lowers fees, provides access to colossal liquidity, and contributes to stabilizing the market. This practice is most common with extremely large block sales and trades that may be complicated by excess attention and visibility.
Dark pool trading is confusing to many investors, but nearly 50% of trading activity happens in these dark pools, off exchange. Understanding dark pool trades is a critical component of most investment strategies. With this in mind, Intrinio created resources and support to help ensure investors have access to this powerful and lucrative corner of the financial markets.
Now, through leveraging Intrinio’s dark pool data, investors and fintechs have a competitive edge and a more complete view of markets..
About the Company:
Intrinio is a full-service financial data provider with a focus on serving the B2B market, from startups to enterprise-level customers. Intrinio offers introductory price points and data subscription packages that scale, making it still affordable and accessible for developers and quants. If a customer visits the website, they can sign up, chat with the team, and get an account, API keys, and trial data within minutes. Intrinio offers trials, monthly and annual pricing, full customer support, and co-marketing.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.