Full Sail University Celebrates 20 Years Serving as Primary Sponsor of the Florida Film Festival

The 32nd annual Florida Film Festival will be held April 14-23, 2023.

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail University is proud to celebrate 20 years serving as the primary sponsor of the Florida Film Festival. The 32nd annual Florida Film Festival will be held April 14-23, 2023.

The Florida Film Festival is an Oscar®-qualifying festival, presented by Enzian, Central Florida's full-time, not-for-profit independent cinema, which seeks to entertain, inspire, educate, and connect the community through film. The upcoming 10-day festival will feature 160+ films, 24 world premieres, and works spanning from across 37 countries. For over 26 years Full Sail has supported and collaborated with the festival, with 2023 marking 20 years of the university serving in the role of Primary Sponsor.

"We are honored to stand alongside the Florida Film Festival once again as the Enzian brings this cherished celebration of visual art to life," said Rick Ramsey, Education Director, Visual Arts, Full Sail University. "In serving as primary sponsor for two decades, we're proud to be a part of this significant cultural event sharing both educational opportunities and engaging artistry with our students and the community. We're looking forward to hosting an official Festival forum on campus this year, and we look forward to the incredible films and events that we are sure to experience during the 32nd annual Florida Film Festival."

In addition, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET, Full Sail University will be hosting a festival forum at its on-campus virtual production studio, Studio V1 titled "A Peek Behind the Pixels – A Conversation with Industry Leaders in Virtual Production." During the panel, attendees will hear from leading industry experts as they discuss the burgeoning realm of virtual production, and its wide array of functionality in weaving cutting-edge gaming technology with visual storytelling to create some of today's most notable projects. The panel is moderated by Rick Ramsey, and will feature Full Sail alumni:

Caris Baker – 2013 Game Art Graduate & 2023 Full Sail University Hall of Fame Inductee – Senior Technical Artist at Unity Technologies

– 2013 Game Art Graduate & 2023 Full Sail University Hall of Fame Inductee – Senior Technical Artist at Unity Technologies Stephen Beres – 2004 Film Graduate & 2017 Full Sail University Hall of Fame Inductee – Vice President, Media & Production Operations, HBO

– 2004 Film Graduate & 2017 Full Sail University Hall of Fame Inductee – Vice President, Media & Production Operations, HBO Culley Bunker – 1998 Digital Media Graduate & 2011 Full Sail University Hall of Fame Inductee – (Owner, Skulley Effects)

– 1998 Digital Media Graduate & 2011 Full Sail University Hall of Fame Inductee – (Owner, Skulley Effects) Brody Ramsey – 2018 Full Sail University Game Development Graduate – Senior ICVFX Supervisor at Vū Technologies

To learn more about the Florida Film Festival, click here, and to learn more about Full Sail University, please visit https://www.fullsail.edu.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors from Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2023 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 91,578+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY® and The Game Award honors.

