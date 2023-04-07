Local Physical Therapist Earns Certificate of Achievement in Pregnancy and Postpartum Physical Therapy

Dr. Corinna Lau, owner of Perspectives Physical Therapy, has earned her Certificate of Achievement in Pregnancy and Postpartum Therapy (CAPP-OB) from the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA).

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pregnancy places tremendous stress on the pelvic floor as it supports the extra weight of the growing uterus.

The pelvic floor is known to weaken up to 25% during pregnancy, and can be impacted further during the birthing process.

Fortunately, there is a selected group of clinicians capable of providing specialized care for pelvic health issues related to pregnancy and delivery.

Dr. Corinna Lau, owner of Perspectives Physical Therapy, has earned her Certificate of Achievement in Pregnancy and Postpartum Therapy (CAPP-OB) from the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA). The CAPP-OB certification requires specialized instruction and hands-on clinical experience in pelvic health conditions during pregnancy and postpartum.

This rigorous certification is only achieved after comprehensive written and lab exams which evaluate the applicant's knowledge of obstetric physical therapy treatment techniques, patient management skills, critical thinking abilities, ethical reasoning abilities, as well as overall clinical judgment. Earning this certification is an incredible achievement and a testament to Dr. Lau's dedication and commitment to providing the highest quality of care for her patients.

"One of the main reasons I entered into the pelvic health arena was to help women during pregnancy and during their postpartum journeys. I'm so excited to access my knowledge from this certificate to help my clients reach their goals," says Dr. Lau.

