JCards Launches Revolutionary Time Tracking App for Mobile Workforces in Construction and Trade Industries

JCards is an online time management software company. Our aspiration is to make businesses smarter and more efficient with web-based time tracking and payroll by capturing workers' accurate clock-in and clock-out times. JCards is a time tracking software and mobile app designed for small businesses and field trade businesses to accurately track and manage their time.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA , April 7, 2023 JCards transforms the concept of time management for construction and trade businesses with its innovative new time tracking app, designed specifically for mobile workforces operating across multiple locations and job sites.

As an alternative to paper-based time tracking, JCards is easy-to-use and cost-effective whilst being simple to onboard new team members. JCards was designed to save time and money associated with cumbersome time management and administrative practices so businesses can focus on the job at hand.

From the push of a couple of buttons, the JCards time management software lets employees log their time in the field, allows managers to create and assign tasks, and provides options for generating detailed reports of working hours and employee productivity. Since launching, JCards has added a full range of time management features, including hour tracking, invoicing, expense tracking, GPS Location tracking for teams at multiple job sites, Navigation, Scheduling & Accounting Software integration for a more streamlined project and time management procedure.

After much R&D in the field, JCards now features a user-friendly interface, making it simple for employees to stay on track with their work and manage their limited time more effectively. It's easy to use, simple to onboard & inexpensive to subscribe to. run, and integrated with industry-leading accounting platforms. Users can access the JCards app through iOS, Android, and web-based platforms and there are no lock-in contracts as subscriptions are month to month.

JCards accurately track time, so your company doesn't have to.

Out on a work site, getting the best out of a team comes down to time management because time is money. JCards is a game-changing app that saves businesses by making it easy for mobile workforces to log their time accurately and share their site location and progress.

With JCards, time is always on your side.

Anyone can sign up for a free 30-day trial with unrestricted access to all Desktop and Mobile app features to see why JCards is their time management software!

Key Features:

Unlimited Staff: The number of employees and team members you can add is limitless

Team Management: Organize teams by monitoring the hours they put in and the money they spend

Track Job Progress: Keep track of everyday activities, work completed, and projects

Schedule Jobs: Set reminders, schedule assignments and projects, and log all daily activities

Time and Attendance Tracking: Monitor time and attendance anywhere, anytime

GPS Tracking: Follow employee movements and actions with the GPS tracking tool

About JCards

JCards is a time-tracking software that allows employees and managers to track and manage time spent on projects and tasks. JCards is the best timesheet app in Australia, which provides a time management solution for construction and trade businesses on the go.

Launched in 2020, JCards was established to make businesses of all types smarter and more efficient using web-based time tracking and payroll software to capture workers' real-time working hours more accurately. Today JCards is a team of highly motivated innovators that is continually growing to help meet the time-tracking needs of its customers.

For more information about JCards, visit us on https://jcards.com.au/ or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

JCards is one of the best and easy to Use Time Tracking app. JCards is Very Affordable and Cost-Effective For Field Trade Business

