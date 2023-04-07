There were 839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,700 in the last 365 days.
2024-2025 Academic Year
Program Purpose
The Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Program (FLTA) helps U.S. universities strengthen Kazakh language instruction, while providing current or future teachers of English in Kazakhstan the opportunity to refine their skills, increase their English-language proficiency, and extend their knowledge of U.S. society and culture.
Activities
The Fulbright FLTA program is a nine-month, non-degree program. FLTA participants will help strengthen Kazakh language instruction at a U.S. university or college and also interact with their host communities in conversation groups, extracurricular activities, and community outreach projects.
Benefits
All FLTA participants will receive a monthly stipend, accident and sickness coverage, and travel support. U.S. host universities will provide tuition waivers to support the required coursework.
Eligibility
Selection criteria
Required Application Documents
All reference letters should be in English. The reference letters written in Kazakh or Russian should be accompanied by English translations.
The U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan will make nominations, which will be reviewed in the United States by an independent review committee. The J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board has final approval of nominees.
Application Details
The application deadline is June 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Astana time.
Candidates can access the on-line application at https://apply.iie.org/flta2024 .
For questions, please contact astanainfo@state.gov