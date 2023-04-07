2024-2025 Academic Year

Program Purpose

The Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Program (FLTA) helps U.S. universities strengthen Kazakh language instruction, while providing current or future teachers of English in Kazakhstan the opportunity to refine their skills, increase their English-language proficiency, and extend their knowledge of U.S. society and culture.

Activities

The Fulbright FLTA program is a nine-month, non-degree program. FLTA participants will help strengthen Kazakh language instruction at a U.S. university or college and also interact with their host communities in conversation groups, extracurricular activities, and community outreach projects.

Benefits

All FLTA participants will receive a monthly stipend, accident and sickness coverage, and travel support. U.S. host universities will provide tuition waivers to support the required coursework.

Eligibility

Applicants must be citizens of Kazakhstan and reside in Kazakhstan. Citizens of other countries are not eligible.

Applicants must be teachers of English or in training to become teachers of English.

Applicants must possess the equivalent of a U.S. Bachelor’s degree by July 2023.

Individuals with extensive educational or exchange experience in the U.S. are not eligible.

Selection criteria

Applicants must be native speakers of Kazakh.

Applicants must be fluent in English. English proficiency should be proven by standardized English language tests (TOEFL or IELTS).The GRE or GMAT are not required. Applicants may submit their applications without the English test results. As a part of the selection process nominated applicants will be exempt from test fees and thus take the test for free.

Applicants must demonstrate maturity, dependability, integrity, and professionalism.

Applicants must reside in Kazakhstan throughout the nomination and selection process.

Required Application Documents

Online application,

3 online-submitted reference letters,

Notarized copies of post-secondary diplomas and transcripts uploaded into the application.

All reference letters should be in English. The reference letters written in Kazakh or Russian should be accompanied by English translations.

The U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan will make nominations, which will be reviewed in the United States by an independent review committee. The J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board has final approval of nominees.

Application Details

The application deadline is June 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Astana time.

Candidates can access the on-line application at https://apply.iie.org/flta2024 .

For questions, please contact astanainfo@state.gov