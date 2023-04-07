QNET's Swiss Luxury Brand, Bernhard H. Mayer, Launches Limited Edition Mecanique Watch

HONG KONG, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard H. Mayer, QNET's Swiss luxury brand, is proud to launch a new timepiece under its Mecanique Collection, the watchmaker's range of prestigious and distinct self-winding watches.

Each Mecanique watch is remarkable in design, style, and mechanics. A masterclass in sophistication, this bold collection was crafted using the best Swiss detailing and finesse, and designed for those looking to make a strong, cultured statement.

MODERNISED LOOKS AND MECHANICS

First launched in 2018 and quickly becoming an iconic part of the Mayer watch collection — such as with colourways to suit modern sensibilities, captivating grey sunray dials with exquisite yellow gold indexes and rose gold hands — its latest release is also reassuringly familiar and designed in keeping with the original Mecanique line in cool stainless steel finishings.

The Stainless Steel Mecanique features limited-edition numbers printed on the elegant see-through stainless steel caseback, exposing the superior mechanics within and revealing the iconic hand-wound mechanical movement associated with this premium collection and Bernhard H. Mayer designs.

Admirers of this stylish collection would be pleased to know that, like its distinguished predecessors, the latest release features the ETA/Unitas 6497 Swiss movement, one of the industry's most popular hand-wound watch movements. Inspired by vintage styles that have stood the test of time, the Stainless Steel Mecanique evokes a sense of class and is truly a nod towards the Mayers' deep love for horology.

In fact, founder Bernhard H. Mayer had such a fascination for pocket watches in particular that he would, for many years, collect, personalise, and engrave on pocket watches. This keen interest in watches would pass from generation to generation, eventually leading the family from traditional metal crafts and coins to modern luxury watchmaking.

Yet what makes the new timepiece truly stand out are its circular graining, yellow gold plating, satin-brushed wheels, and 17 jewels — all visible via the see-through caseback — that have been carefully arranged.

It also brandishes a more prominent watch face that fits seamlessly with the confident, sophisticated Mecanique look, making it the perfect dress watch to show off.

A LEGACY OF EXCELLENCE

With a history spanning well over a century, the company prides itself in a legacy that can be traced back to 1871 when a skilled yet humble metal engraver-later-turned-coin maker set up shop in the jewellery and watchmaking town of Pforzheim, near the famed Black Forest of Germany.

Hence, inspired by the passion of its founder and powered by a shared sense of heritage and nostalgia, Bernhard H. Mayer looks to recreate that sense of wonder, precision and luxury from a bygone era and give it its place in the 21st century with this latest timepiece, along with the rest of the Mechanique collection.

Bernhard H. Mayer® is part of the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH) to ensure all timepieces are made according to the Gold Standard of the watchmaking industry. Each watch features the "Swiss-Made" Label and is made according to FH requirements and standards, assuring the wearer that each watch is assembled carefully by a master craftsman in the Mayer workshop.

