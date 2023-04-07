Submit Release
The United Brain Association Raises Over $2000 for Education and Research on Brain and Mental Health Related Issues

NEWBURGH, N.Y., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Brain Association has a mission to educate the public and provide support for those struggling with mental health-related issues. On March 31st, 2023, UBA partnered with The Newburgh Brewing Company for their Second Annual March Fundraiser. The brewing company generously donated 10% of their proceeds to The United Brain Association. After an evening full of activities, food, drinks, raffles and more, UBA managed to raise over $2000! 

"The United Brain Associates thanks all who attended in support of our education and research into brain and mental health-related issues. We hope to see you at our next event, and please visit our website." -Jay Matey, VP

UBA's next fundraiser will take place on April 28th, 2023, from 6:00-9:00 PM at TGIFriday's (1251 NY Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550). The festivities will include a live DJ, food, drink, prizes and more. A portion of the evening's proceeds will be donated to UBA. 

About United Brain Association:

The United Brain Association is a nonprofit organization working to find cures for over 600 brain and mental health-related issues. Using their platforms to provide brain resources detailing over 360 neurological and psychological disorders, UBA has a mission to educate the public and provide support for those facing brain and mental health challenges.

