Network Forensics Market Size (US$ 7.2 Billion) | Industry Growth Report 2023-2028

There were 1,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,824 in the last 365 days.
The global network forensics market size reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during 2023-2028.
NY 11249, BROOKLYN, USA, April 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Network Forensics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global network forensics market size reached US$ 3.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market expected to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during 2023-2028.
Market Overview:
The procedure of gathering and examining unprocessed network data and monitoring network activity is known as “network forensics. It includes monitoring and analyzing computer network traffic while allowing individuals to gather information, compile evidence, and detect intrusions. Consequently, it finds extensive applications across the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, energy, education, telecom and information technology (IT), retail, aerospace, and defense sectors.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/network-forensics-market/requestsample
Global Network Forensics Market Trends and Drivers:
The growing need to protect networks from cyber and advanced attacks, such as ransomware, distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks, and advanced persistent threats, is a major factor driving the global market (APT. Furthermore, a considerable rise in demand for integrated and next-generation cloud-based networks has escalated the demand for network forensic solutions since these security solutions can conveniently adapt themselves to the changing network conditions. In addition to this, the escalating preference for bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) across numerous workspaces and the widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) have further provided an impetus to market growth.
Network Forensics Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Cisco Systems Inc.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.
FireEye Inc.
Fortinet Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
LiveAction Inc.
LogRhythm Inc.
McAfee LLC
NETSCOUT Systems Inc.
NIKSUN Inc.
NortonLifeLock Inc.
Rapid7 Inc.
RSA Security LLC (Dell Technologies Inc.)
Trend Micro Incorporated
VIAVI Solutions Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, component, organization size, deployment mode, application and end use industry.
Breakup by Component:
Solution
Services
Breakup by Organization Size:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
Cloud-based
On-premises
Breakup by Application:
Data Center Security
Endpoint Security
Network Security
Application Security
Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Education
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/network-forensics-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023-2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Top Trending Reports (Book Now with 10% Discount):
Security Testing Market Report- https://bit.ly/3jaDGU9
Managed Print Services Market Report- https://bit.ly/3BbPA6k
App Analytics Market Report- https://bit.ly/2XPfvCp
Smart Robot Market Report- https://bit.ly/3odlURz
Social and Emotional Learning Market Report- https://bit.ly/3F0S2i3
Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market Report- https://bit.ly/3o1eqSE
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
Sales@imarcgroup.com