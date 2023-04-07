Network Forensics Market Size (US$ 7.2 Billion) | Industry Growth Report 2023-2028

Network Forensics Market Research & Forecast Report 2023-2028

The global network forensics market size reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during 2023-2028.

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, USA, April 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Network Forensics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global network forensics market size reached US$ 3.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market expected to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during 2023-2028.

Market Overview:

The procedure of gathering and examining unprocessed network data and monitoring network activity is known as “network forensics. It includes monitoring and analyzing computer network traffic while allowing individuals to gather information, compile evidence, and detect intrusions. Consequently, it finds extensive applications across the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, energy, education, telecom and information technology (IT), retail, aerospace, and defense sectors.

Global Network Forensics Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing need to protect networks from cyber and advanced attacks, such as ransomware, distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks, and advanced persistent threats, is a major factor driving the global market (APT. Furthermore, a considerable rise in demand for integrated and next-generation cloud-based networks has escalated the demand for network forensic solutions since these security solutions can conveniently adapt themselves to the changing network conditions. In addition to this, the escalating preference for bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) across numerous workspaces and the widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) have further provided an impetus to market growth.

Network Forensics Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

FireEye Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

LiveAction Inc.

LogRhythm Inc.

McAfee LLC

NETSCOUT Systems Inc.

NIKSUN Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Rapid7 Inc.

RSA Security LLC (Dell Technologies Inc.)

Trend Micro Incorporated

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, component, organization size, deployment mode, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Application:

Data Center Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Application Security

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Education

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

