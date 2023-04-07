Foreign Religious Personalities Visit Exhibition of Al-Seerah al-Nabawiyya at ISESCO Headquarters in Rabat

MOROCCO, April 7 - A delegation of foreign religious personalities visited, on Wednesday, the international Exhibition and Museum of Al-Seerah al-Nabawiyya (life of the Prophet) and Islamic civilization, held at the headquarters of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Rabat.

The delegation, made up of academics, imams and specialists in Sharia (Sultanate of Oman, Jordan, Iraq, Mauritania, Senegal, Maldives, Nigeria, France, Germany and Indonesia) followed the detailed explanations on the contents of the exhibition's pavilions and sections as well as on the modern display technologies that narrate and document in detail the Seerah of the Prophet (PBUH) and virtually transport the visitor to the era of the Prophet, said an ICESCO statement.

The ICESCO Director General Salim Mohamed Al-Malik said that the organization of this international event is the culmination of the strategic partnership between ICESCO, the World Islamic League and the Rabita Mohammadia of Ulemas," the statement said.

Al-Malik added that "since its inauguration, the exhibition has seen a great influx of Moroccan visitors, from all corners of the Kingdom and of all ages, but also foreigners residing in Morocco and visitors to the Kingdom, indicating that "more than 1,300,000 people have visited the exhibition since its opening to the public on November 28, 2022."

The members of the delegation praised, at the end of the visit, this great scientific building, while praising the initiative of ICESCO, the World Islamic League and the Rabita Mohammadia of Ulemas to organize this museum and exhibition in the city of Rabat, the statement concluded.

MAP: 06 avril 2023