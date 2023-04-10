Cloudbric listed in the Spring 2023 Web Application Firewall (WAF) report by G2

Cloudbric

Cloudbric is recognized as a global Web Security Provider through Real-User reviews and G2 evaluation.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric WAF+, the web firewall service of Cloudbric Corp. (CEO, Taejoon Jung), has been listed on the "2023 Best Web Firewall List" of G2, the world's largest reliable software marketplace.

G2 is well known as the world's largest peer to peer review site, with millions of users sharing live reviews. All reviews are reviewed and approved directly by G2 and re-verified by users even after they are uploaded, so consumers are visiting G2 sites to make purchasing decisions for software or services.

G2 is presenting a list of the world's best web application firewalls (WAF) based on the latest reviews and three key evaluations (Application-level traffic flow inspection, HTTP traffic filtering for Web-based applications, and Response to SQL Injection and Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) Attack).

By receiving a remarkable evaluation in the 3 key evaluations and actual user review, Cloudbric has been listed in the G2 Spring 2023 Web Application Firewall (WAF) reports on March 30th alongside global industry leaders such as Fortinet, Imperva, F5, Cloudflare, and more.

Taejoon Jung, CEO of the Cloudbric Corp. said "Cloudbric WAF+ is a fully managed service that manages complex security rules by the team of security experts, and this has led to a positive outcome." he said. "We are excited to have reached the same level of technical capability as the world's most respected web security providers, as evidenced by user reviews and G2 evaluations."

Cloudbric WAF+ is a managed web security platform that optimizes security policy by experts and integrates the essential services required for building enterprise-grade web security into a single platform. Its logic-based detection engine and deep learning AI engine provide a 97% detection rate with minimal false positives.



Cloudbric (CEO, Taejoon Jung) is the leading cloud security corporation in the APAC region, offering an award-winning Web Application Firewall (WAF), DDoS protection, SSL, remote access solutions and more. Cloudbric introduced Cloudbric WAF+, Korea’s first SaaS-type fully managed cloud security platform, and has since attracted loyal overseas customers. Cloudbric’s innovative approach to security with the logic-based detection engine and patented deep-learning module has earned multiple awards and patents, making Cloudbric one of the most trusted names in the industry.