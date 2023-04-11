Field Programmable Gate Array Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Field Programmable Gate Array Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Field Programmable Gate Array Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the field programmable gate array market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the field-programmable gate array market size is expected to grow to $12.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.
The rising deployment of data centers is expected to propel the growth of the field programmable gate array market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the field programmable gate array market include Intel Corporation, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Cypress Semiconductors Corporation, Teledyne e2v Limited, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Microsemi Corporation
Field Programmable Gate Array Market Segments
1) By Technology: EEPROM, Antifuse, SRAM, Flash, Other Technologies
2) By Configuration: High-end FPGA, Mid-end FPGA, Low-end FPGA
3) By Application: Data Processing, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Military, and Aerospace, Automotive, Telecom, and Other Applications
A field programmable gate array refers to hardware units that are dynamically programmed to get required logical functions. FPGAs allow for logic-level programming. As a result, it can analyze signals more quickly and in parallel. The field-programmable gate array is used for prototyping application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) or processors.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Field Programmable Gate Array Market Trends
4. Field Programmable Gate Array Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Field Programmable Gate Array Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
