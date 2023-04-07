Blood Pressure Cuffs Market to reach USD 812.37 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.5 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market growth is expected to be driven by the increasing awareness of the efficiency of automated BP cuffs. The market is segmented into Product Type, Type, Age Group, End-user, and Region. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market size in the report.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Medical Devices business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “Blood Pressure Cuffs Market”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Market from a global point and regional perspective. According to the MMR analysis, the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market size was valued at USD 489.66 Mn in 2022 and the total Blood Pressure Cuffs revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 812.37 Mn by 2029



Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 489.66 Million Market Size in 2029 USD 812.37 Million CAGR 7.5 percent Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 281 No. of Tables 140 No. of Charts and Figures 125 Segment Covered Product Type, Type, Age Group, and End-user Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/183648

The Blood Pressure Cuffs Market report provides a thorough analysis of the industry's rising trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and major restraints. It also includes a thorough study of the key segments and sub-segments of the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market. The research includes historical data to help readers understand previous trends and estimate prospects in the Blood Pressure Cuffs industry. A detailed geographical and competitive analysis of the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market is included in the research in order to understand the market structure and the prevalent competition in the industry. The competitive landscape comprises both market leaders and new entrants. Regional analysis of the market is covered at the global, regional, and country levels for understanding the market penetration, dominant players, and growth strategies used by them.

The global and regional Blood Pressure Cuffs Market sizes were estimated using a bottom-up technique. The Maximize Market Research team's research technique is data triangulation, which includes data mining, evaluation of the influence of data factors on the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, and primary (industry expert) validation. SWOT analysis was performed on each stated significant competitor to generate competitiveness in the global market. PESTLE was utilized to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic and macro-economic factors affecting the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market.

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Dynamics

A blood pressure cuff is a medical device that measures a patient's blood pressure by wrapping a piece of rubber or similar material around their arm and compressing it. The demand for blood pressure cuffs is increasing rapidly due to the increasing elderly population and the increased risk of lifestyle-related disorders such as obesity, high blood pressure, etc. across the world. In addition, the rising prevalence of cross-contamination in healthcare facilities is further expected to be the major growth driver for the blood pressure cuffs market. However, the increasing adoption of modern blood pressure monitoring devices, such as wristwatches, digital blood pressure monitors, etc., is expected to restrain the market growth throughout the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/183648

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Regional Insights

North America held the largest market share in terms of both value and volume in 2022. The region is expected to dominate the global blood pressure cuffs market by 2029. The increasing prevalence of hypertension and obesity rate which is prone to cardiovascular diseases in the region is expected to drive the regional market growth. In addition, improved healthcare infrastructure, the strong presence of leading market players, and increasing government initiatives to improve the healthcare industry are further factors benefiting the regional market growth during the forecast period.

APAC region is expected to offer significant growth prospects for blood pressure cuffs market players during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric populations, changing lifestyles, and increasing workloads are expected to increase the risk of hypertension in the region, thereby increasing product demand. In addition, increasing medical tourism in developing countries, and governmental initiatives to enhance healthcare facilities in the region are further factors supporting the regional market growth.

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Reusable Cuffs

Disposable Cuffs

The reusable cuffs segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% and offer lucrative growth opportunities for the blood pressure analgesia pumps market players during the forecast period. Increasing the adoption of reusable cuffs across multiple end-users is expected to benefit the segment's growth.

By Type

Automated

Manual

The Automated segment dominated the global blood pressure cuffs market with the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2029.

By Age Group

Adult

Pediatric

The adult segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR and provides growth prospects during the forecast period. The increasing risk of high blood pressure in adults is expected to benefit the segment's growth.

By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End Users

The hospital segment dominated the global blood pressure cuffs market with the highest revenue share in 2022. Healthcare professionals are widely adopting BP cuffs for patient BP monitoring, benefiting segment growth.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/183648

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Key Competitors include:

Cardinal Health Inc., (Ohio, United States)

Elanor Surgicals (India)

Baxter International Inc. (Illinois, United States)

General Electric Company (Massachusetts, United States)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Medline Industries (Illinois, United States)

OSI Systems, Inc. (California, United States)

BIOS Medical (Canada, United States)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

American Diagnostic Corporation (New York, United States)

Halma PLC (United Kingdom)

Spacelabs Healthcare (Washington, United States)

Spengler SAS (France, Europe)

W.A. Baum Co. Inc. (New York, United States)

SunTech Medical, Inc. (California, United States)

Hill-Rom Services (Illinois, United States)

Midmark (Ohio, United States)

Welch Allyn, Inc., (United States)

Smith’s Medical Inc. (India)

AVANTE International Technology, Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China)

Microlife Corporation (Taiwan)

CONMED (New York, United States)

Briggs Healthcare (United States)

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Market Competitiveness (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Type, Age Group, and End-user,

Competitive Landscape –A detailed scenario of the competitive environment in the global market Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region based on product Portfolio, End-Users, Revenues, Manufacturing Locations, etc. Market Consolidations – Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Partnerships. Company Profiles – Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy, SWOT Analysis, Recent Development.

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Key Takeaways

Industry Recommendations

Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/183648

Key questions answered in the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market are:

What are Blood Pressure Cuffs ?

What is the growth potential of the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?

What was the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Size in 2022?

What are the global drives in the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?

How the intervention from regulatory authority is shaping the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their global presence in the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?

Who are the leading companies in Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?

What are the major challenges posed to the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?

Which segment held the largest market share in the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?

Maximize Market Research is leading Medical Devices research firm, has also published the following reports:

Hypertension Management Devices Market: The Hypertension Management Devices Market size was valued at USD 3.16 Bn. in 2021 and the total Hypertension Management Devices revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.24 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 11.28 Bn. The increasing prevalence of hypertension increases market growth.

Antihypertensive Market: Antihypertensive Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.24 percent throughout the forecast period, reaching nearly USD 31.58 Bn. by 2029. A global antihypertensive market is driven by factors such as the high prevalence of hypertension associated with lifestyle changes, unhealthy diet, and aging irrespective of demography.

Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4 percent during the forecast period and reach nearly USD 39.84 Bn. in 2029. The growing incidence of a heart-related problems around the globe is one of the key drivers in the global cardiac arrest treatment market.

Cardiovascular Catheter Market: Cardiovascular Catheter Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent during the forecast period. The global Cardiovascular Catheter Market is expected to reach USD 24.70 Bn. by 2029. Demand for cardiac catheters is rising owing to the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), favorable reimbursement policies for coronary intervention procedures, and the launch of new product lines in the market.

Cardiovascular Drugs Market: Cardiovascular Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 percent during the forecast period. Cardiovascular Drugs Market is expected to reach nearly USD 71.52 Bn. by 2029. The global cardiovascular disease drug market is expected to witness high growth mainly owing to rising incidences of people suffering from cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a class of diseases that involve the heart or blood vessels.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656