Paso Robles plumber announces inspection tips for plumbing systems

PASO ROBLES, Calif., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anytime is the perfect time to inspect plumbing systems and take care of maintenance and repairs, reports Sky Sepulveda from Quality 1st Plumbing & Drains in Paso Robles. Water usage increased in warmer months and now is the time to check for drips, leaks and other issues that can be easily fixed before it gets cold and wet.

Here are the top tips from Quality 1st Plumbing & Drains for inspecting and maintaining plumbing systems:

Check for drips, leaks and potential problems in the kitchen, laundry room and bathrooms. A single dripping faucet can waste gallons of water and if undetected, can lead to water damage and other problems.

Check the hoses and connections to the washer.

Check pipes and joints under sinks, in the laundry room and anywhere pipes are exposed.

Add drops of food coloring to the toilet tank. If the colored water appears anywhere other than in the tank or the toilet when it's flushed, there is a crack in the tank, the toilet, or a leak from the pipes.

Drain the water heater to flush out the sediment that might cause corrosion. Check the manufacturer's instructions for maintenance procedures. Consider replacing the water heater if it's more than 15 years old.

plumber also advises checking for leaks and drips in the outside spigots, hoses and landscape watering systems. Make sure all drains have a strainer to prevent material from creating clogs.

Flush drains, especially infrequently used drains, with fresh water to prevent odors.

Check the water bill. Water usage is usually higher in warm months, but anything outside of ordinary use for a season may be indicating a leak or broken pipe.

Pay attention to wet spots in the yard. Even though the lawn and gardens are being watered more frequently, a constant wet spot may be a sign of a broken underground pipe.

Check water pressure. Low pressure can indicate a leak or a broken pipe. Water pressure testing gauges are available from hardware stores.

If the property has a well, check the water tank and connecting pipes for leaks. Check the water pump for potential problems. Some people like to periodically check the quality of the well water.

If there is a septic tank and leach field, check for standing water, puddles, or spots of grass that is green when everything else is not.

Some leaks are relatively easy to repair but not everyone is handy or has the time. And there is almost always the aggravation when something doesn't go quite as planned.

