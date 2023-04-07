Global Cross Laminated Timber Market Is Projected To Grow At Almost 19% Rate Through 2023-2032

Cross Laminated Timber Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 7, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Cross Laminated Timber Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cross laminated timber market. As per TBRC’s cross laminated timber market forecast, the market is expected to reach $2.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.8%.

The growth in the cross laminated timber market is due to increase in construction activities. Europe region is expected to hold the largest cross laminated timber industry share. Major cross laminated timber manufacturers include Maye-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, Stora Enso Oyj, Binderholz GmbH, Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG, Schilliger Holz AG.

Cross Laminated Timber Market Segments

• By Type: Adhesive Bonded, Mechanically Fastened

• By Application: Residential, Institutional, Commercial, Other Applications

• By End User: Structural, Non-Structural

• By Geography: The global cross laminated timber market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cross-laminated timber is a type of engineered wood material made up of layers of kiln-dried dimension lumber positioned at sharp angles to one another and glued together to form structural panels. It is used in both load-bearing and non-load-bearing structures, such as walls, floors, and roofs. By bonding it at different angles, the panel gains structural strength in both directions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Cross Laminated Timber Market Trends

4. Cross Laminated Timber Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Cross Laminated Timber Market Size And Growth Rate

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

