Global Paper Bags Packaging Market Size To Be Worth $5 Billion by 2030, Growing At a CAGR of 4.61% | Packaging Industry Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Paper Bags Packaging Market By Product Type (Flat Bottom Bags And Multiwall Bags), By Material Type (White Kraft And Brown Kraft), By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Paper Bags Packaging Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 3.47 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 5 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.61% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”
What is Paper Bags Packaging? How big is the Paper Bags Packaging Industry?
Report Overview:
The global paper bags packaging market size was worth around USD 3.47 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 5 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 4.61% between 2023 and 2030.
The paper bags packaging market essentially is the industry that deals with the supply and production of paper bags that can be used for packaging purposes for different types of products. These bags are made of paperboard or paper and hence are more eco-friendly while encouraging sustainability. They also tend to have a lesser harmful impact on the environment as compared to other packaging materials like plastic. Paper bags can be used to package a variety of products including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, groceries, food, and other retail or consumer goods.
The global paper bag packaging industry is made up of producers, suppliers, and distributors of the products. However, the other associated sectors providing services like branding and printing are equally important to the global market. There are several factors that are responsible for the growth in this segment but it also faces multiple roadblocks in terms of easy substitute availability and limitations of the product itself.
Global Paper Bags Packaging Market: Growth Factors
The global paper bag packaging market is projected to grow owing to the increasing rate at which country governments and world leaders are undertaking programs to promote the use of eco-friendly products as substitutes for plastic. The world is registering a surge in regulatory policies that have already assisted in establishing a dedicated consumer group for the global industry which has been consistently rising over the last couple of years. Various countries have banned the use of single-use plastic in the packaging sector leaving companies with no other choice but to opt for better substitutes like paper bags. Furthermore, industrial expansion is encouraged by the increasing shift in consumer preference as the end-users have started making informed and smart decisions.
Growth in the e-commerce sector is another important factor for a high global market CAGR. The online commerce platform is one of the largest consumers of the packaging industry but since they have recently come under scrutiny for becoming major polluters due to excessive use of plastic packaging, various e-commerce players have started using eco-friendly substitutes like paper. As the industry will grow during the forecast period, the demand for paper bag packaging is likely to increase at the same rate.
Although the future looks promising for the paper bags packaging industry, the cost of production of paper bags can sometimes be relatively high as compared to the substitutes like plastic. It can potentially lead to limited adoption of paper bags. Although these carriers seem to be the more logical choice in terms of environmental impact, they are still surrounded by a certain degree of risk associated with the impact on the ecology. This comes with the threat of excessive deforestation in case the demand for paper bags increases at a rapid rate causing the suppliers to have limited raw materials.
Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 3.47 billion
|Projected Market Size in 2030
|USD 5.0 billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|4.61% CAGR
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Years
|2023-2030
|Key Market Players
|Langston Companies Inc., WestRock Company, Welton Bibby & Baron Ltd, Mondi, B&H Bag Company, Smurfit Kappi, Bee Dee Bags, Huhtamaki Group, Primepac Industrial Limited, Oji Holdings Corporation, Ecobags NZ, and NOVOLEX.
|Key Segment
|By Product Type, By Material Type, And By Region
|Major Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
|Purchase Options
|Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options
Paper Bags Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global paper bags packaging market is segmented based on product type, material type, and region
Based on product type, the global market is divided into flat bottom bags and multiwall bags.
Based on material type, the global market is divided into white kraft and brown kraft
The global Paper Bags Packaging market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
By Material Type
Competitive Landscape
Some of the main competitors dominating the global Paper Bags Packaging market include -
Key Insights from Primary Research:
Key questions answered in this report:
Key Offerings:
Regional Analysis:
Europe is anticipated to lead the global paper bags packaging market owing to the high production acceptance and production rate in the dominating countries of Italy, Germany, and France. The consumer awareness rate in these countries is exceptionally high. Furthermore, North America is projected to emerge with a high CAGR during the projection period driven by the growing government initiatives to encourage lesser use of plastic and more use of environment-friendly substitutes. In Asia-Pacific, India, and China are showing signs of lucrative regional markets due to the growing number of players offering a wide variety of paper bags for the packaging sector along with the massive growth in the e-commerce segment further propelled by changing consumer preference.
By Region
Recent Developments
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
