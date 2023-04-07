Global Paper Bags Packaging Market Size To Be Worth $5 Billion by 2030, Growing At a CAGR of 4.61% | Packaging Industry Analysis

[210 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Paper Bags Packaging Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 3.47 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 4.61% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Langston Companies Inc., WestRock Company, Welton Bibby & Baron Ltd, Mondi, B&H Bag Company, Smurfit Kappi, Bee Dee Bags, Huhtamaki Group, Primepac Industrial Limited, Oji Holdings Corporation, Ecobags NZ, NOVOLEX., and others.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Paper Bags Packaging Market By Product Type (Flat Bottom Bags And Multiwall Bags), By Material Type (White Kraft And Brown Kraft), By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Paper Bags Packaging Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 3.47 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 5 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.61% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Paper Bags Packaging? How big is the Paper Bags Packaging Industry?

Report Overview:

The global paper bags packaging market size was worth around USD 3.47 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 5 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 4.61% between 2023 and 2030.

The paper bags packaging market essentially is the industry that deals with the supply and production of paper bags that can be used for packaging purposes for different types of products. These bags are made of paperboard or paper and hence are more eco-friendly while encouraging sustainability. They also tend to have a lesser harmful impact on the environment as compared to other packaging materials like plastic. Paper bags can be used to package a variety of products including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, groceries, food, and other retail or consumer goods.

The global paper bag packaging industry is made up of producers, suppliers, and distributors of the products. However, the other associated sectors providing services like branding and printing are equally important to the global market. There are several factors that are responsible for the growth in this segment but it also faces multiple roadblocks in terms of easy substitute availability and limitations of the product itself.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/paper-bags-packaging-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 210+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Paper Bags Packaging Market: Growth Factors

The global paper bag packaging market is projected to grow owing to the increasing rate at which country governments and world leaders are undertaking programs to promote the use of eco-friendly products as substitutes for plastic. The world is registering a surge in regulatory policies that have already assisted in establishing a dedicated consumer group for the global industry which has been consistently rising over the last couple of years. Various countries have banned the use of single-use plastic in the packaging sector leaving companies with no other choice but to opt for better substitutes like paper bags. Furthermore, industrial expansion is encouraged by the increasing shift in consumer preference as the end-users have started making informed and smart decisions.

Growth in the e-commerce sector is another important factor for a high global market CAGR. The online commerce platform is one of the largest consumers of the packaging industry but since they have recently come under scrutiny for becoming major polluters due to excessive use of plastic packaging, various e-commerce players have started using eco-friendly substitutes like paper. As the industry will grow during the forecast period, the demand for paper bag packaging is likely to increase at the same rate.

Although the future looks promising for the paper bags packaging industry, the cost of production of paper bags can sometimes be relatively high as compared to the substitutes like plastic. It can potentially lead to limited adoption of paper bags. Although these carriers seem to be the more logical choice in terms of environmental impact, they are still surrounded by a certain degree of risk associated with the impact on the ecology. This comes with the threat of excessive deforestation in case the demand for paper bags increases at a rapid rate causing the suppliers to have limited raw materials.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/paper-bags-packaging-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3.47 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 5.0 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.61% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Langston Companies Inc., WestRock Company, Welton Bibby & Baron Ltd, Mondi, B&H Bag Company, Smurfit Kappi, Bee Dee Bags, Huhtamaki Group, Primepac Industrial Limited, Oji Holdings Corporation, Ecobags NZ, and NOVOLEX. Key Segment By Product Type, By Material Type, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Paper Bags Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global paper bags packaging market is segmented based on product type, material type, and region

Based on product type, the global market is divided into flat bottom bags and multiwall bags.

In 2022, the largest revenue was generated from the multiwall bags section owing to wider end-user applications

These bags have several layers of paper helping in constructing the final structure of the bag and improving the stability, firmness, and durability of the product

Some bags have a layer of polyethylene-coated paper or polyethylene foil in between barriers that act as grease repellant

In 2019, Amazon used more than 115 million pounds of plastic for packaging purposes

Based on material type, the global market is divided into white kraft and brown kraft

2021 registered the highest growth in the white kraft segment since they offer a clearer surface for printing purposes which is an important marketing tool

Furthermore, these kraft papers are more versatile as compared to brown kraft which is more significantly used as paper carrier bags

The global kraft paper market may grow at a CAGR of 2.21% during the forecast period

The global Paper Bags Packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Flat Bottom Bags

Multiwall Bags

By Material Type

White Kraft

Brown Kraft

Browse the full “Paper Bags Packaging Market By Product Type (Flat Bottom Bags and Multiwall Bags), By Material Type (White Kraft and Brown Kraft), By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/paper-bags-packaging-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Paper Bags Packaging market include -

Langston Companies Inc.

WestRock Company

Welton Bibby & Baron Ltd

Mondi

B&H Bag Company

Smurfit Kappi

Bee Dee Bags

Huhtamaki Group

Primepac Industrial Limited

Oji Holdings Corporation

Ecobags NZ

NOVOLEX.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Paper Bags Packaging market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.61% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Paper Bags Packaging market size was valued at around US$ 3.47 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 5 billion by 2030.

Based on material type segmentation, white kraft was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on product type segmentation, multiwall bags was the leading type in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/paper-bags-packaging-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Paper Bags Packaging industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Paper Bags Packaging Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Paper Bags Packaging Industry?

What segments does the Paper Bags Packaging Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Paper Bags Packaging Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Material Type, And By Region.

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7134

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Europe is anticipated to lead the global paper bags packaging market owing to the high production acceptance and production rate in the dominating countries of Italy, Germany, and France. The consumer awareness rate in these countries is exceptionally high. Furthermore, North America is projected to emerge with a high CAGR during the projection period driven by the growing government initiatives to encourage lesser use of plastic and more use of environment-friendly substitutes. In Asia-Pacific, India, and China are showing signs of lucrative regional markets due to the growing number of players offering a wide variety of paper bags for the packaging sector along with the massive growth in the e-commerce segment further propelled by changing consumer preference.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2022, Pack’d, a frozen fruit and smoothie brand, announced the launch of a new type of packaging film which is completely recyclable. The new product will be used to package the company’s products

In December 2021, Premier Packaging registered the launch of a 100% recyclable packaging paper. The new innovation will allow the production of heat-sealable recyclable paper bags

In February 2022, UFlex launched a new range of flexible packaging products

In November 2022, MODIVO announced that it has selected Mondi for taking care of the company’s e-commerce industry packaging concerns

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/paper-bags-packaging-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is the paper bags packaging market?

Which key factors will influence paper bags packaging market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the paper bags packaging market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the paper bags packaging market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the balsa wood market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the paper bags packaging market growth?

Get Infographics: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/content/uploadedimages/global-paper-bags-packaging-market.png

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Global Packaging Design and Simulation Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2016–2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/packaging-design-and-simulation-technology-market

Global Food Packaging Technology & Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2016–2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/food-packaging-technology-equipment-market

Global Resealable Closures and Spouts Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2016–2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/resealable-closures-and-spouts-packaging-market

Global On the Go Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/on-the-go-packaging-market

Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2016–2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/biodegradable-paper-plastic-packaging-market

Global Twin Pouch Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/twin-pouch-packaging-market

Global Tea Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tea-packaging-market

Protein Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2016–2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/protein-packaging-market

Carded Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2016–2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/carded-packaging-market

Wrist Watch Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2016–2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wrist-watch-packaging-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?