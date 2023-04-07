Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Forecast

The Business Research Company's Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 7, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market. As per TBRC’s cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market forecast, the $9.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The growth in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is due to growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market share. Major cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices manufacturers include AliveCor Inc., Biotronik, GE Healthcare, iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Segments

• By Type: Standards in Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring, Patient- and Event-activated Intermittent Recorders, External Loop Recorder, Pre-symptom Memory Loop Cardiac Event Recorder, Post-symptom Event Recorder, Continuous Real-time Attended Remote Cardiac Monitors, Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry System, Vital Signs Transmitter (Bio Watch Medical)

• By Device: Holter Monitor, Event Recorder, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry, Implantable Cardiac Monitor, Electrocardiogram (ECG) Monitor, Other Devices

• By Application: Tachycardia, Bradycardia, Premature Contraction, Other Applications

• By End-use: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Settings, Other End-uses

• By Geography: The global cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The cardiac arrhythmia monitoring device is a device used for monitoring the arrhythmia (irregular beating) condition of the heart.

