Global Ballast Water Treatment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 43% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 7, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Ballast Water Treatment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ballast water treatment market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ballast water treatment market size is expected to reach $359.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 43.73%.

An increase in focus on conserving marine ecosystems from pollutants is driving the growth of the ballast water treatment market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest ballast water treatment market share. Major players in the ballast water treatment market include Wärtsilä Corporation, Xylem Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Ecochlor Inc., Veolia Environnement SA, Alfa Laval.

Ballast Water Treatment Market Segments

1) By Technology: Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method, Chemical Method

2) By Capacity: Less Than 1,500 m3, 1,500–5,000 m3, More Than 5,000 m3

3) By Service: Installation And Calibration, Performance Measurement, Recommissioning

4) By Ship Type: Container Ships, Dry Bulk Carriers, Tankers, General Cargos, Other Ship Types

Ballast water treatment refers to the pumped-in to keep the ship working safely throughout the voyage. This approach minimizes stress on the hull, increases propulsion and manoeuvrability, and compensates for weight fluctuations due to cargo load levels and fuel and water consumption. The ballast water treatment is used to maintain safe operating conditions throughout a voyage.

