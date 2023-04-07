Farm Management Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Prominent Players: Agrivi, Granular Inc.

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning for real-time farm data management

Farm Management Software Market Size – USD 2.40 Billion in 2022, Growth – at a CAGR of 14.7%, Trends – Increasing initiatives by governments pertaining to digitalization of the agricultural industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, April 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global farm management software market size is expected to reach USD 9.50 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing initiatives by governments pertaining to digitalization of the agricultural industry can be attributed to steady revenue growth of the farm management software market. For instance, the main idea of the India Digital Environment of Agriculture (IDEA) framework, which would establish the architecture for the federated farmers database, has been finalized by the government.

Also, the department's scheme-related datasets have been integrated. The IDEA would act as a base for developing creative, agri-focused solutions that make use of cutting-edge technologies to significantly improve India's agricultural ecosystem. This ecosystem will assist the government in making plans that would increase agricultural productivity overall and the income of farmers in particular. Under the National e-Governance Plan for Agriculture (NeGP-A), monies are made available to the State(s)/UT(s) for projects involving the utilization of cutting-edge technology including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and big data, Robotics, Drones, Data Analytics, Block Chain, and others.

The market revenue growth is expected to be restrained by a lack of skilled specialists in developing regions. The market revenue growth for this kind of software is constrained by some farmers difficulties using farm management software, handling agricultural data, and using it in decision-making. Farm management software solutions are used to analyze real-time data on a variety of farming activities to increase profits and reduce losses.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 21 July 2022, Farm Management Platform Perfarm was purchased by Seedz. Seedz, a customer of Gunderson Dettmer, was represented in the purchase of Perfarm, a data platform for managing farms. Rural producers and resellers can earn a special digital currency from Seedz through a monthly subscription platform in exchange for benefits including cashback, subscriptions, and farm management software. Nearly 40,000 farmers currently use the technology, and the acquisition will help lower expenses and aid in harvest decision-making. When a farmer is not digitalized, it has a significant influence on his business.

The on-cloud segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. For the players in the agriculture sector, recent technological advancements have made it possible to develop and deliver cutting-edge services. To facilitate more effective stakeholder engagement, there is currently a paradigm shift taking place from proprietary and monolithic technologies to internet-based, cloud-hosted, open platforms. This new paradigm requires the technological assistance of application developers for the development of specialized services that will effortlessly interoperate and create a complex and adaptable working environment for the end users.

The pre-production planning segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Sustainability of a food system begins long before a crop is planted or an animal is produced. Genetic resources are safeguarded and used during this ‘pre-production’ stage to eventually improve the quality and productivity of domesticated plants and animals. It also discusses improvements in agricultural inputs including fertilizer and crop protection.

The precision farming segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Precision agriculture software, a farm management tool, assists farmers in implementing best agricultural practices, automating multiple labor tasks, and increasing crop production to enhance crop yield for higher earnings while safeguarding the environment. The precision agricultural software offers robust predictive analytical skills that enable farmers to accurately forecast the predicted production size and other critical attributes by analyzing previous data.

The global Farm Management Software market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Farm Management Software market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Farm Management Software market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global farm management software market on the basis of offering, farm production planning, farm size, application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

On-Cloud

On-Premises

Data Analytics Services

Farm Production Planning Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Pre-Production Planning

Production Planning

Post-Production Planning

Farm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Large Farms

Medium Farms

Small Farms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Precision Farming

Precision Livestock

Precision Aquaculture

Precision Forestry

Smart Greenhouses

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Some major companies in the global market report include Agrivi, Granular Inc., Trimble Inc., Topcon, Raven Industries, Inc., AgJunction, Agworld Pty Ltd., Farmers Edge Inc., Climate LLC., IBM.

Regional Landscape section of the Farm Management Software report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Farm Management Software market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Farm Management Software market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Farm Management Software market by 2032?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Farm Management Software market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Farm Management Software market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

