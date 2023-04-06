ACHI Data Director Discusses Importance of Data Governance

Advancing transparency in health care requires not only collecting and storing data but also ensuring its integrity, availability, usability, security, and anonymity. This is known as data governance, the subject of a HealthTech Magazine story featuring an interview with ACHI Director of Information Systems Architecture Kenley Money.

Money, who also chairs the board of directors of the National Association of Health Data Organizations, leads ACHI’s data team and oversees administration of the Arkansas All-Payer Claims Database, a repository of health data created as part of the legislatively established Arkansas Healthcare Transparency Initiative. In the HealthTech story, she discusses the importance of data governance and says an organization that handles data must understand governance “from the highest level of the organization to the bottom.”