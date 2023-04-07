Solutions Afoot to Deliver Game-Changing Education Sector Webinar for Digital Education Platforms
The webinar is entitled ‘How the Education Sector Uses Video Conferencing and Low-Code Platforms to Adapt in Crisis.’WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Solutions Afoot, along with representatives from #Caspio and #Vonage, are pleased to announce their upcoming, game-changing webinar for the education sector, How the Education Sector Uses Video Conferencing and Low-Code Platforms to Adapt in Crisis. The webinar will be hosted on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 at 8:00am Pacific Daylight Time.
As a Caspio Certified Partner, Solutions Afoot specializes in professional database development. The company utilizes Caspio as a means to efficiently help clients manage their data and build a cloud-based application that meets their needs. The Solutions Afoot team consists of multiple Caspio Certified Developers and over 50 years of application development. In addition to working within Caspio, the company also helps clients integrate various third-party, cloud-based applications and front-end website design so that the application being built fits in seamlessly with their branding.
In the company’s most recent news, Solutions Afoot and its founder Chris Vaughan, along with representatives from #Caspio and #Vonage, will be sharing their expertise in their upcoming webinar for the education sector, How the Education Sector Uses Video Conferencing and Low-Code Platforms to Adapt in Crisis. The webinar focuses on adapting during times of crisis using video conferencing and low-code platforms – particularly as a solution for displaced children during the war in Ukraine.
“Join us to discover how we are delivering a powerful digital education platform to connect educators around the globe with Ukrainian children displaced by the invasion,” says Chris. “Learning about how innovative education sector solutions are being implemented in real-time is bound to leave you feeling inspired and empowered to do more.”
“We have special guests, Dasha Blye, Founder of UA English Club, and Roman Shermeta, Co-Chair of the Ukrainian American House, who are bringing their first-hand awareness of the necessity for a virtual education platform in the midst of the #ukraincrisis,” Chris states. “This is hands-down a webinar you don’t want to miss.”
How the Education Sector Uses Video Conferencing and Low-Code Platforms to Adapt in Crisis will be hosted on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 at 8:00am Pacific Daylight Time. Interested parties can register at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4179862/4B58689D0E54C54CA5594CF91523AAE8.
For more information about Solutions Afoot, please visit https://solutionsafoot.com/.
About the Company
Solutions Afoot is the only certified Gold Caspio partner in the world, meaning the company specializes in using Caspio’s low-code platform to help clients efficiently manage their data - and build cloud-based applications to best meet their needs. The company is 100% North American-based and was founded by CEO Josh Schuminsky, Nike Roach, and Chris Vaughan.
As the Senior Application Developer of the company, Josh has been doing database application development since 2004. He was the chief architect of MNsure’s insurance marketplace online application and, since his MNsure days, Josh has developed applications for various industries including toys, compliance law, and other healthcare applications. He also developed the Sherlock CRM for small to medium businesses.
Nike Roach
Solutions Afoot
+1 336-505-4249
Nike@solutionsafoot.com