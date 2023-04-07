NSU University School's Soccer Team Captain, Taylor Smith, Advances her Soccer Career

Taylor Smith and her teammates Team Captain Taylor Ava Smith Taylor Smith is also interested in fashion

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taylor Smith, captain of the NSU University School Sharks soccer team, has recently been named a part of the Broward County 5A-2A girls soccer first team. After a storybook season in which the University School Sharks reached the State Championship game for the first time in their school history, Team Captain Taylor Smith was honored with being named to the Broward County girls soccer first team due to her hard work, impressive statistics, and outstanding on-field performance.

Throughout the season, in addition to her leadership on the field and in the locker room, Taylor Smith compiled impressive numbers as she scored 17 goals, completed 24 assists, and had 115 steals. Amazingly, Taylor has been a varsity start since the eighth grade and was named team captain as a freshman. One of her season highlights was when Taylor Smith scored the game-tying goal in the state semifinal with just six minutes left in regulation. That was one of many goals that helped propel the Sharks as they reached district and regional championships for the first time in school history and eventually finished runner-up in the State Championship.

Also receiving honors for the 2022-2023 season, was NSU University School Sharks coach, Diego Estremadoyro, who led the team to a record of 14-3-3 as they advanced to the state finals after having never won a regional playoff match before this most recent season. Regarding the efforts of his team, Coach Estremadoyro said, “I’m very proud of this team. Last year we had a losing season and to make it to the state final is such a great accomplishment, especially with no seniors and most of them being freshmen and sophomores.”

Commenting on the success of NSU University School's season and her efforts in leading the way, Taylor Smith said, "I'm extremely proud of what we accomplished this year. I was very lucky to have such great teammates, an amazing coach, and a supportive community that allowed us to accomplish something special. I'm especially excited to be named as part of the Broward County First Team and I know all of my hard work will pay off even more as we look to build on our success in the seasons to come."

About Taylor Smith, Athlete and Model

Taylor Smith was born in South Florida to entrepreneurial parents. Their influence can be seen in the drive that she has, her sportsmanship, and her forward-thinking perspective when it comes to business relationships and content creation. Taylor’s career building began the first time she set foot on the field. She described a pure passion for the game of soccer, and it is seen in her play–just as in any other artform. With aspirations of attending a top-tier university and continuing her soccer goals, Taylor works as hard academically as she does on the field. She is currently playing on a team that ranks in the top 5 within the United States, and she is on the field every day to perfect her craft. As she has entered high school, Taylor Smith’s main goals off the field have continued to be on her success in academics while generating a spotlight on her work within the fashion community–working with small to medium sized brands that align with her values.

Taylor Smith's soccer career began when she was a young girl, joining various recreational teams before she joined her high school team that has since been ranked in the top 5 within the United States. She spends hours each day honing her skills on the field while also putting time into excelling academically so she can attend a top-tier university of her choice. Taylor applies this same diligence to her fashion endeavors, working with brands that align with her values and creating content aimed at inspiring others. Taylor Smith has grown into a strong leader whose ambition knows no bounds. With the continued guidance of her entrepreneurial parents and unwavering determination, she hopes to make great strides in both soccer and fashion, leaving a lasting legacy behind after graduation.



