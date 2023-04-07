(Video) Protests erupt in Tehran as people in Iran renew calls for regime change
Iranian uprising is marking its 203rd day on Thursday following a busy night when people are sending a message to the mullahs’ regime and the world over about overthrowing the ruling regime and refusing to back down from taking to the streets for protests.
On Wednesday new chemical gas attacks by regime operatives targeted all-girls schools. This is a highly sensitive subject for the Iranian public as innocent children are being targeted by regime operatives and the mullahs know they are walking on thin ice.
People throughout Iran continue to specifically hold the mullahs’ Leader Ali Khamenei responsible for their miseries, while also condemning the oppressive (IRGC) and paramilitary Basij units, alongside other security units that are suppressing the protests.
MEK Resistance Units and protesters in cities across Iran responded with new anti-regime measures to the mullahs’ latest chemical gas attacks against all-girls schools, and misogynist rules and restrictions imposed on Iranian women regarding their hijab.
Maryam Rajavi, “I salute the courageous young people of Tehran’s Shahr-e Ziba district, who shattered the darkness of repression by chanting ‘Freedom! Freedom!"
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 675 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
MEK Resistance Units torched images of regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini and current Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Jondi Shapour, Sabzevar, and Ardastan.
Protesters attacked a seminary in Isfahan used by the mullahs’ regime to spread their ideology of hatred, misogyny, and fundamentalism.
Protesters attacked IRGC paramilitary Basij bases in the cities of Karaj, Qom, Amol, Kuhdasht, Nowshahr, and Semnan.
Protesters in Tehran and Qom attacked various branches of banks associated with the mullahs’ regime and the IRGC. People accuse these banks of plundering their savings to fund the regime’s belligerence both inside the country and abroad.
Teachers are gathering outside the local Education Departments in the cities of Karaj, Kermanshah, Hamadan, Malayer, Robat Karim, Neyshabur, and Urmia on Thursday to protest their poor economic situation and low paychecks.
Reports indicate regime agents in Tehran and Alborz provinces, among others, have been preventing teachers from holding their gatherings in their respective areas.
Many cities in Iran have been witnessing teachers holding various rallies and protesting their hardships due to the regime’s destructive economic policies, or lack thereof. The protesting teachers have also been demanding the release of their unjustly jailed colleagues.
Employees of the governor’s office in the city of Savojoblagh in Alborz Province, located west of Tehran, held a gathering on Thursday to protest their poor living conditions as a result of the regime’s disastrous economic policies.
In Tehran, locals gathered in the capital’s Shahr-e-Ziba district to mark the birthday of a protester killed by the regime during the recent Iran revolution protests. The crowd began to grow in size and people were seen chanting anti-regime slogans, including:
“Down with Khamenei! Damned be Khomeini!”. The latter refers to regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini. “Down with the dictator!”
“Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” “Mojtaba, you will die but never become the [supreme] leader!” referring to Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ali Khamenei.
“Khamenei, you murderer! We will bury you!” “We swear on the blood of our compatriots that we stand to the end!” “We don’t want a child-killing regime!”
“Down with the child-killing regime!” “This is the last message: the entire regime is our target!”
Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the brave people of Tehran for taking to the streets despite the mullahs’ oppression and continuing the Iranian people’s anti-regime protests with a recommenced pledge to overthrow the mullahs’ regime.
“I salute the courageous young people of Tehran’s Shahr-e Ziba district, who shattered the darkness of repression by chanting ‘Freedom! Freedom!
Freedom!’ In commemoration of Hamidreza Rouhi, the slain protester of the 2022-2023 Iran uprising, they renewed their vow with all the martyrs that they will stand till the end. Khamenei and his regime have no escape from the inevitable overthrow by Iran’s rebellious women and youth,” the NCRI President-elect emphasized.
The all-girls “Hazrat-e Mahdi Elementary School” in the city of Piranshahr in northwest Iran was the target of a chemical gas attack by regime operatives on Wednesday. Many students were rushed to a hospital to receive medical attention.
Further reports indicate another all-girls school in Sanandaj, the provincial capital of Kurdistan in western Iran, was also targeted in a chemical gas attack by regime operatives. A number of students are suffering from poisoning as a result. Another such report of a chemical gas attack targeting an all-girls school was reported by local activists in the city of Kuhanjan in Fars Province, south-central Iran.
Locals in various districts across Tehran, including Shahrak-e Bagheri, Narmak, and Punak, and the city of Mashhad in northeast Iran, began chanting anti-regime slogans, including: “Down with Khamenei! Damned, be Khomeini!” “Down with the dictator!” “Down with the republic of executions!”
Nurses and assistant nurses of Imam Reza Hospital in Mashhad, northeast Iran, held a gathering on Wednesday to protest the regime’s unjust policies that are delaying and decreasing their paychecks and pensions.
A similar gathering was held by the medical staff of Mashhad’s Qaem Hospital, while personnel and employees of the city’s Construction Engineering Organization also held a gathering on Wednesday to voice their protests.
Workers of the Darugar Company rallied outside the regime’s Labor Ministry in Tehran on Wednesday protesting not receiving their paychecks for the past four months and insurance pensions for the past six months.
Pensioners and teachers of the regime’s Social Security Organization in Ahvaz, the provincial capital of Khuzestan in southwest Iran, were rallying on Wednesday and protesting high prices, poverty, corruption, inflation, poor living conditions, and officials’ refusal to address their demands.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
