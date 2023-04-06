New Religious Fiction Book Features a Paranormal War for Souls

Seasoned author Carson Boss has released his newest book, "Glimpse"

Christian youth instructor, Carson Boss, is no stranger to the curiosities and questions that surround the topic of the afterlife. He incorporates these elements of the unknown in his new fiction book, "Glimpse."

"Glimpse" follows the story of 19 year old Mark Banks, as he attends the University of Maryland. Having experienced paranormal experience that he cannot explain, Mark enrolls in a class on spiritual and psychic phenomena. The class leads him to disturbing revelations.

"Marks experience is inspired by some of my own," Boss said. "I had my own paranormal experience when I was young. Fortunately, the experience was with a family member, and brought me comfort."

Mark discovers that he has a gift to contact those beyond the grave, and learns that his ability is crucial to stop an agent of darkness from opening a door to our dimension and wreaking havoc on the souls of humankind. Mark encounters several spirits in his journey that are both friend, and foe, and he must figure out who he can trust.

"I really admire Dan Brown's writing," Boss said. "I took inspiration from integration of religious aspects and his writing style by keeping chapters short so that readers don't feel overwhelmed. I incorporated several biblical scriptures that not only relate to the spirits Mark encounters but help move the plot along."

Boss wants to use Mark's adventure to help readers understand that there is more to life than you see on the surface. He hopes to continue Mark's story in future books.

"Glimpse"

By Carson Boss

ISBN: 9781489745200 (softcover); 9781489745194 (hardcover); 9781489745217 (electronic)

Available at LifeRich Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Carson Boss has been a Christian youth and adult instructor in his church for more than 20 years. In that time, he has had many wonderful conversations with students from ages 7 to 80+, with common themes of biblical stories of good versus evil and what happens after we die. Boss's other books include "Your Wife Has Cancer, Now What?" and "I Have Cancer, Now What?" He and his wife, Tara, have seven children and numerous grandchildren. He currently resides in Utah but has previously lived in Texas and Alberta, Canada. To learn more, please visit http://www.carsonboss.com.

