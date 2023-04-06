Information regarding the power outage - The City of Beaconsfield, in collaboration with the Red Cross, offers heated basic accommodation

There were 1,200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,887 in the last 365 days.
BEACONSFIELD, QC, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - If you are still affected by the power outage, the City, in collaboration with the Red Cross, offers heated basic accommodation at the Recreation Centre, 1974 City Lane.
You must arrive at the Recreation Centre gymnasium before 10 p.m.
Please bring your sleeping bags, personal effects and medication. Animals are not allowed. INFO: 514 428-4520
