Information regarding the power outage - The City of Beaconsfield, in collaboration with the Red Cross, offers heated basic accommodation

BEACONSFIELD, QC, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - If you are still affected by the power outage, the City, in collaboration with the Red Cross, offers heated basic accommodation at the Recreation Centre, 1974 City Lane.

You must arrive at the Recreation Centre gymnasium before 10 p.m.

Please bring your sleeping bags, personal effects and medication. Animals are not allowed.  INFO: 514 428-4520

