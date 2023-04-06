TBI News Release: Agent-Involved Monroe County Shooting

At the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump, TBI agents assigned to the Bureau’s Upper East region continue to investigate the deadly shooting of a man in Madisonville by a TBI agent in its East region during the service of an arrest warrant.

Preliminary information indicates that, at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET, two agents arrived at a home in the 200 block of Wayman Road to arrest the man. For reasons under investigation, the encounter resulted in one agent firing his service weapon, striking the man, who subsequently died at the hospital. The agents were not hurt in the incident.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. Agents from the outside region will determine the series of events, collect evidence, and conduct interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. Agents investigating the shooting will not determine whether the actions of the agents were justified; that decision rests with the District Attorney General.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

