Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,805 in the last 365 days.

TBI News Release: Agent-Involved Monroe County Shooting

At the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump, TBI agents assigned to the Bureau’s Upper East region continue to investigate the deadly shooting of a man in Madisonville by a TBI agent in its East region during the service of an arrest warrant.

Preliminary information indicates that, at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET, two agents arrived at a home in the 200 block of Wayman Road to arrest the man. For reasons under investigation, the encounter resulted in one agent firing his service weapon, striking the man, who subsequently died at the hospital. The agents were not hurt in the incident.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. Agents from the outside region will determine the series of events, collect evidence, and conduct interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. Agents investigating the shooting will not determine whether the actions of the agents were justified; that decision rests with the District Attorney General.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

###

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI News Release: Agent-Involved Monroe County Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more