Notice - KENTON ROY RUSTULKA, File No. 2023-9

TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated April 6, 2023 and Statement of Allegations dated April 5, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
