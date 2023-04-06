Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,747 in the last 365 days.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2023 First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

/EIN News/ -- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Business Partners’ 2023 First Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

Results will be released on Friday, May 5, 2023 prior to 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

  • Please pre-register: BBU2023Q1ConferenceCall
  • Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

  • Please join and register by webcast: BBU2023Q1Webcast
  • A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership, or Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $800 billion of assets under management.

For more information, please contact:

Alan Fleming
Tel: +1 (416) 645 2736
Email: alan.fleming@brookfield.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2023 First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more