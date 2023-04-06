Patient Experience Journal Announces 2023 Award Recipients

Four Articles Recognized for expanding evidence and insights on patient experience and the human experience in healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In association with The Beryl Institute, Patient Experience Journal announces the 2023 Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) award recipients. The annual awards celebrate important contributions to the literature and articles of impact in research and practice. They also introduce groundbreaking authors who are working to expand evidence and insights on patient experience and the human experience in healthcare.

The winners are selected from the articles published in PXJ and chosen by the Editorial Board. Award recipients were celebrated during a ceremony on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at The Beryl Institute's ELEVATE PX conference.

The winning articles and authors are:

ARTICLE OF THE YEAR (Volume 9):

Which patient experiences are you capturing? Investigating differences in patient experience drivers by race/ethnicity and survey mode

Meike Eilert, Medallia

Toni Land, Medallia

Jonathan Shafer, Independent Researcher

BEST ARTICLE – EMERGING SCHOLAR (Volume 9):

Rules of engagement: The role of mistreatment from patients in the nurse, physician and advanced practice provider experience

Katherine A. Meese, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Alejandra Colón-López, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Aoyjai P. Montgomery, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Laurence M. Boitet, University of Alabama at Birmingham

David A. Rogers, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Patricia A. Patrician, University of Alabama at Birmingham

BEST ARTICLE – PRACTITIONER (Volume 9):

Home health care CAHPS® survey: Predicting patient experience performance

Stephanie Ballengee, Sentara Healthcare

Girlyn Cachaper, Sentara Healthcare

Kim S. Bradley

Hessamaldin Sadatsafavi, Sentara Healthcare

Ralitsa S. Maduro, Sentara Healthcare

Merri K. Morgan, Sentara Healthcare

Kathie S. Zimbro, Sentara HealthcareHessamaldin Sadatsafavi, Sentara Healthcare

Ralitsa S. Maduro, Sentara Healthcare

Merri K. Morgan, Sentara Healthcare

Kathie S. Zimbro, Sentara Healthcare

MOST IMPACTFUL ARTICLE (Selected from Last 5 Volumes):

Barriers and enablers of patient and family centred care in an Australian acute care hospital: Perspectives of health managers

Bradley Lloyd Centre for Education & Workforce Development, Sydney Local Health District, NSW Health, Sydney, Australia

Mark Elkins Centre for Education & Workforce Development, Sydney Local Health District, NSW Health, Sydney, Australia

Lesley Innes Centre for Education & Workforce Development, Sydney Local Health District, NSW Health, Sydney, Australia

"PXJ Awards celebrate powerful contributions to the literature and articles of impact in research and practice and introduce rising stars who are working to expand evidence and insights on patient experience and the human experience in healthcare," said Jason Wolf, Founding Editor of PXJ and President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "Identified from the articles published in PXJ and selected by the Editorial Board, this year's award recipients represent the rigor, thoughtfulness and vision seen in all the pieces published in the journal."

PXJ publishes three times annually in April, November and a special topic issue in July. Submissions are accepted on an ongoing basis. All submissions should adhere to the requested submission types and author guidelines.

###

About Patient Experience Journal

Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) is a peer-reviewed, open-access journal published in association with The Beryl Institute. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ is committed to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation on patient experience.

About The Beryl Institute

The Beryl Institute is a global community of healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.

The Beryl Institute defines the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. The Institute believes human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients and families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.

Media Contact

Stacy Palmer, The Beryl Institute, (866) 488-2379, stacy.palmer@theberylinstitute.org

SOURCE The Beryl Institute