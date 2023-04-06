Stress Less and Overcome Overwhelm: Introducing The Boss Loz Pathway By Award-Winning Personal Trainer Lauren Antonenko

How does an entrepreneur with over 16 years of business experience in the retail sector bag the prestigious AUSactive National Personal Trainer of the Year award? Well, by developing a blueprint to help busy people unlock their movement, breathing, eating, hydration and sleep habits to create unstoppable focus, confidence, and performance. Lauren ‘Loz’ Antonenko, however, is not your ordinary fitness trainer. She goes beyond providing stellar services for physical fitness and has recently launched her latest offering to her clients - The Boss Loz Pathway.

Faced with overwhelming statistics and facts, Loz understands the importance of mental wellbeing, especially that of workers in the healthcare, public administration and safety, education and training, and retail trade. The highest number of absenteeism due to ill mental health is from these industries in Australia.

With a goal to inspire people to discover authentic joy, experience the beauty within, and to live as the best possible versions of themselves, Loz started her brand-new venture right at the precipice of the pandemic in 2022. This program is targeted at entrepreneurs, business owners and their teams as it’s become obvious that workers are experiencing rising cases of burnout and overwhelm.

Happy healthy staff are more productive, less likely to take sick leave and are more engaged. Adding to their work/life balance can make your people feel valued and motivated, and at Loz Life, they make it easier (and more fun) than ever before.

As an established young business leader in her local community, Loz’s approach to fitness, health, and general wellbeing has already made a solid impact in her region. Her recent win further solidifies the importance of this work and provides even more awareness throughout the community at large to breathe, eat, sleep, move and hydrate more mindfully. With the imminent launch of her revised book later this year, “Get * Unstuck” - a blueprint to unstoppable happiness, health, and vitality – she sees herself touring nationally as an inspirational speaker and corporate Healthy Habit Coach whilst growing a team of coaching professionals to help facilitate the expansion of her coaching businesses.

Loz genuinely believes that her entire journey through life thus far has forged the biggest achievement to date – being able to show up, step up, smile, and repeat, even when it is challenging, confusing or confronting. Along with Boss Loz Pathway, she will continue to deliver her Weight Loz Pathway, aimed at helping the community improve their eating habits to feel great and enhance their body confidence. Her Fab-U Loz Pathway is kicking into gear with the addition of more coaches. Loz and her team are also a Registered Provider for the NDIS and can now assist people with a disability to access quality coaches and support workers to help them safely and effectively workout and improve their health and wellbeing to support their goals.

Her entire life is engineered around personal and professional improvement and helping others achieve unstoppable freedom through better eating, breathing, sleeping, moving, and hydrating.

To get more information about Loz and her programs, visit lozlife.com and https://www.instagram.com/lozantonenko/.

