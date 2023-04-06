CONTACT:

Governor Pillen Announces Appointment for District 25

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of former prosecutor Carolyn Bosn to serve as the representative for District 25 in the Nebraska Legislature. She will fill the seat and complete the term of Sen. Suzanne Geist. Geist announced her resignation yesterday. It is effective at the end of the day. Bosn’s first day in the Legislature will be Tuesday, April 11.

“Carolyn will hit the ground running,” said Governor Pillen. “She has integrity and a desire to work hard. Throughout the course of her career, she has demonstrated a calling to public service. She will be an outstanding representative for District 25.”

Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, who worked with Bosn in the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office, echoed Governor Pillen’s endorsement. He also joined the Governor in thanking Sen. Geist for her work over the past seven years in the Legislature.

Speaking to her new role, Sen. Bosn promised to “listen, to learn and to lead.” She said she was honored to be asked to serve as the next senator for District 25 and would “stand up for Nebraska values.”

Bosn was born and raised in Columbus, Nebraska, where her parents still reside. She has been an adjunct professor for the University of Nebraska’s College of Law trial advocacy program. Prior to that, Bosn was a deputy county attorney in the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office. Her areas of experience have included juvenile law violations, child abuse, child neglect, domestic assault, and narcotics cases. Bosn received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Baylor University. She earned her Juris Doctor from Creighton University School of Law. Bosn is married to Reginald Bosn. They have four young children.