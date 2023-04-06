FirstLight Fiber, Inc. Names Jason Campbell as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- Albany, NY, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, unified communications, and managed services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced today the appointment of Jason Campbell as Chief Executive Officer. With extensive industry experience, Campbell brings a long track record of effectively scaling digital infrastructure companies.

Campbell has been a leader in telecom for over 25 years. He most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer at Segra, one of the nation’s largest independent fiber companies. Prior to Segra, Campbell spent ten years as the Chief Operating Officer at Lightower Fiber Networks (later Crown Castle Fiber), where he was responsible for scaling the company to serve over 5,000 commercial customers through a 30,000+ route mile network.

Campbell will succeed Kurt Van Wagenen, who has led FirstLight since 2013. "I am excited to join FirstLight as it continues to build upon its success delivering exceptional services to its customers," said Campbell.

Under Van Wagenen’s leadership, FirstLight experienced a period of transformational growth, expanding to reach over 25,000 route miles across six states. "I am proud of all that FirstLight has accomplished over the past decade,” added Van Wagenen. “After 10 years as CEO of FirstLight, it is time to turn over the reins to a new leader. Under Jason’s leadership, I am confident FirstLight will continue to provide industry-leading service to meet our customers’ mission-critical communication needs.”

"We are delighted to welcome Jason to the FirstLight team," said Kevin Genieser, Senior Partner at Antin Infrastructure Partners. "His extensive industry experience and demonstrated history of success make him the ideal candidate to lead FirstLight through its next phase of growth."

About FirstLight Fiber

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, unified communications, and managed services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic connecting more than 13,000 locations in service with more than 125,000 locations serviceable by our more than 25,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight’s clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments FirstLight was named a Top Workplace USA in 2021 and 2022.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €30 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs approximately 200 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN – ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

Attachment

Molly Sergeant FirstLight 5857494092 msergeant@firstlight.net