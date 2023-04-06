Intermap Wins Contract with Major Telecom Provider in Vietnam

/EIN News/ -- High-resolution elevation data is critical to upgrade telecom networks in Vietnam



Precision geospatial data generated by patented processes and artificial intelligence

DENVER, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) (“Intermap” or the “Company”), a global leader in 3D geospatial products and intelligence solutions, today announced a contract with a major telecommunications provider in Vietnam to provide a suite of data products and services to support the geospatial infrastructure for network expansion.

By utilizing advanced geospatial data collection methods, Intermap will generate highly accurate and detailed 3D models of terrain, buildings and other structures in over 70 cities and towns throughout Vietnam. These models enable visualization of obstacles to provide a comprehensive understanding of the environment and factors affecting signal propagation and interference. Using Intermap’s precision data, telecom operators design customized solutions to upgrade their networks. This includes optimizing cell tower placements, adjusting antenna heights and orientations and identifying potential coverage gaps and interference areas. The result is a more efficient and robust network that delivers faster data speeds, improved call quality and enhanced user experience.

“Upgrading telecommunications networks has traditionally been a complex and resource-intensive process,” said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. “With our innovative use of 3D geospatial data, created by using patented processes and artificial intelligence, we streamline the network upgrade process, resulting in improved performance and better service. As the global telecom industry continues to evolve and move towards 5G and beyond, the use of 3D geospatial data provides a solid foundation for future network improvements, optimization and monitoring.”

Learn more about Intermap’s telecom solutions at intermap.com/telecom.

Intermap Reader Advisory

Certain information provided in this news release, including reference to revenue growth, constitutes forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", “will be”, “will consider”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Intermap believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Intermap’s forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things, cash available to fund operations, availability of capital, revenue fluctuations, nature of government contracts, economic conditions, loss of key customers, retention and availability of executive talent, competing technologies, common share price volatility, loss of proprietary information, software functionality, internet and system infrastructure functionality, information technology security, breakdown of strategic alliances, and international and political considerations, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed Intermap’s Annual Information Form and other securities filings. While the Company makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Intermap or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap’s 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world’s largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company’s collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap’s products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.

For more information, please visit www.intermap.com or contact: Jennifer Bakken Executive Vice President and CFO CFO@intermap.com +1 (303) 708-0955